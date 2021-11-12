This week, enjoy amazing live music, a whole lot of theater, including four Christmas productions to get you in the spirit of the season, Canal Convergence continues and more. We’ll see you Around Town! |CST
LIVE MUSIC
Nov. 12
Django Festival All-Stars
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Nov. 13
LeAnn Rimes
Arizona Musicfest
www.azmusicfest.org; 480.422.8449
Nov. 14
Katie Pruitt
Valley Bar
www.valleybarphx.com
Nov. 14
Eliane Elias
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
Nov. 14
Earth, Wind & Fire
Arizona Federal Theatre
www.arizonafederaltheatre.com; 602.379.2800
Nov. 15
Bria Skonberg
Arizona Musicfest
www.azmusicfest.org; 480.422.8449
Nov. 18
Live & Local: Las Chollas Peligrosas
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587
Nov. 18
Attacca Quartet
Mesa Arts Center
www.mesaartscenter.com; 480.644.6500
Nov. 19
Dar Williams
Musical Instrument Museum
www.mim.org; 480.478.6000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.