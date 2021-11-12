This week, enjoy amazing live music, a whole lot of theater, including four Christmas productions to get you in the spirit of the season, Canal Convergence continues and more. We’ll see you Around Town! |CST

LIVE MUSIC

MIM_django-festival-all-stars.jpg

Django Festival All-Stars

Nov. 12

Django Festival All-Stars

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes 

Nov. 13

LeAnn Rimes

Arizona Musicfest

www.azmusicfest.org; 480.422.8449

Valley Bar_KatiePruitt.jpg

Katie Pruitt

Nov. 14

Katie Pruitt

Valley Bar

www.valleybarphx.com

MIM_eliane-elias.jpg

Elaine Elias

Nov. 14

Eliane Elias

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

AmericanFederal_EarthWindFire.jpg

Earth, Wind & Fire

Nov. 14

Earth, Wind & Fire

Arizona Federal Theatre

www.arizonafederaltheatre.com; 602.379.2800

MusicFest_Bria-Skonberg.jpg

Bria Skonberg

Nov. 15

Bria Skonberg

Arizona Musicfest

www.azmusicfest.org; 480.422.8449

SCPA_Las-Chollas-Peligrosas.jpg

Las Chollas Peligrosas

Nov. 18

Live & Local: Las Chollas Peligrosas

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Attacca Quartet

Attacca Quartet

Nov. 18

Attacca Quartet

Mesa Arts Center

www.mesaartscenter.com; 480.644.6500

MIM_dar-williams.jpg

Dar Williams

Nov. 19

Dar Williams

Musical Instrument Museum

www.mim.org; 480.478.6000

 

ART, THEATER & MORE

"Entwined Meadow" by Charles Gadeken Canal Convergence 2021

"Entwined Meadow" by Charles Gadeken; Canal Convergence 2021

Nov. 12–14

Canal Convergence: “Art & Technology”

Scottsdale Waterfront

www.canalconvergence.com

Brelby_Luna-Solis.jpeg

Luna and Solis, Brelby Theatre Company

Nov. 12–21

Luna & Solis

Brelby Theatre Company

www.lunaandsolisplay.com

Nov. 17

Crossfade LAB presents Teresita Fernández and San Sha

Herberger Theater

www.herbergertheater.org/events/crossfade-lab

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Phoenix Theatre Company

Pictured: Daniel Durston as Elvis Presley, Sam Sherwood as Carl Perkins, Gregg Hammer as Johnny Cash, and JP Coletta as Jerry Lee Lewis, in the The Phoenix Theatre Company production of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

Nov. 17 – Jan. 2

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

The Phoenix Theatre Company

www.phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

Nov. 18–21

Hamlet

Southwest Shakespeare Company at Taliesin West

www.swshakespeare.org; 480.435.6868

Campbell Scott in 2019 A Christmas Carol on Broadway-1_Photo by Joan Marcus.jpg

Campbell Scott in the 2019 A Christmas Carol

Nov. 18–21

A Christmas Carol

The American Theatre Guild at Orpheum Theatre

www.broadwayorpheum.com

Christmas bell

Photo by Oleg Magni from Pexels

Nov. 18 – Dec. 30

It’s A Wonderful Life

Don Bluth Front Row Theater

www.donbluthfrontrowtheatre.com; 480.314.0841

AZPuppetTheater_hen, button, bread 3 50%.jpg

The Little Red Hen

Thru Nov. 21

The Little Red Hen

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater

www.azpuppets.org; 602.262.2050, Ext. 0

FountainHills_Disenchanted.JPG

Pictured, L-R: Leah Klein, Danielle Echavarria, Elizabeth Bridgewater, Karissa Anderson-Self, Anna Sell, Kori Stearns and Allyson Iglieski, in the Fountain Hills Theater production of Disenchanted

Thru Nov. 21

Disenchanted

Fountain Hills Theater

fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661

Childsplay_Rudolph.jpg

Tommy Strawser as Rudolph, Marshall Vosler as Santa, in the Childsplay production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Thru Dec. 24

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Childsplay

www.childsplayaz.org; 480.921.5700

2021_LOE_2_1_Bywaters_OilFieldGirls.jpg

Jerry Bywaters, "Oil Field Girls," 1940. Oil on board, 29 5/8 x 24 ½ in. Blanton Museum of Art, University of Texas at Austin, Michener Acquisitions Fund, 1984. Courtesy of family of Jerry Bywaters.

Thru March 6

Landscapes of Extraction: The Art of Mining in the American West

Phoenix Art Museum

www.phxart.org; 602.257.1880

