Very Cherry perform on the District Stage at Desert Ridge Marketplace, July 24

From local performers bringing you jazz, rock, funk and classical music, to films about art, student art exhibits, rock-a-billy theater and a Very Eric Carle family-friendly exploration, here are 18 things to do Around Town, July 23–30. |CST

LIVE MUSIC

July 23

Jermaine Lockhart With Kim Weston: A Night of Jazz and R&B

The Nash

thenash.org; 602.795.0464

July 23

I Am AZ Music: Anthony Mazzella — Legends of Guitar

Musical Instrument Museum

mim.org; 480.478.6000

July 24

Cameron DeGurski

Center Stage Bar

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa

hyattregencyscottsdale.com; 480.444.1234

July 24

Very Cherry

Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage

shopdesertridge.com

MIM Jackie Venson

Jackie Venson takes the stage at MIM, July 24

July 24

Jackie Venson

Musical Instrument Museum

mim.org; 480.478.6000

July 25

Jam Session: Pam Morita

The Nash

thenash.org; 602.795.0464

July 25

The Rice Brothers: “Jazz, Ragtime, Classical and More”

Arizona Jewish Historical Society

azjhs.org/the-rice-brothers

July 27

Matthew Thornton

Center Stage Bar

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa

hyattregencyscottsdale.com; 480.444.1234

July 27

Extreme Acoustic Guitar — Featuring Bill Dutcher, Mike Breen, and Austin Dutcher

Musical Instrument Museum

mim.org; 480.478.6000

July 28

The Waters

Center Stage Bar

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa

hyattregencyscottsdale.com; 480.444.1234

July 28

John Caufield

The Rebel Lounge

therebellounge.com

July 29

Stanley Serrrano

Center Stage Bar

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa

hyattregencyscottsdale.com; 480.444.1234

July 30

Serena Nicolle

Desert Ridge Marketplace, District Stage

shopdesertridge.com

July 30

Jackie Lopez & Nuance

The Nash

thenash.org; 602.795.0464

Hermitage: The Power of Art

Phoenix Art Museum presents Great Art on Screen — Hermitage: The Power of Art, July 28

ART, FILM & THEATER

July 28

Great Art on Screen — Hermitage: The Power of Art

Phoenix Art Museum

phxart.org; 602.257.1880

Thru – Aug. 22

Pump Boys and Dinettes

The Phoenix Theatre Company

phoenixtheatre.com; 602.254.2151

Thru Sept. 5

Student Art Exhibit: “A Stitch in Time”

ArtReach Space/Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

scottsdaleartslearning.org/exhibitions

Thru Sept. 6

Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit

Children’s Museum of Phoenix

childrensmuseumofphoenix.org; 602.253.0501

A Stitch in Time To Care by Ella Luthro

"To Care" by Ella Luthro is included in the "A Stitch in Time" student art exhibit, on display now thru Sept. 6

