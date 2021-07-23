The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 615 PM MST.
* At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated a
rapid rise of over 6 foot in upper portions of New River. Between
1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up
to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is
already occurring.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
New River and Cave Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 1215 AM MST Saturday.
* At 320 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly in the warned area including Skunk Creek and New
River. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, El Mirage, New River, Sun
City, Arrowhead Mall and Anthem.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the
warned area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 615 PM MST.
* At 444 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring in some spots.
Runoff will continue and new impacts are possible.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Phoenix, Scottsdale, New River, Cave Creek and Carefree.
Avoid any flooded roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 1215 AM MST Saturday.
* At 400 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phoenix, Glendale, El Mirage, Youngtown, Sun City, New River, Cave
Creek, Deer Valley Airport, Downtown Peoria and Glendale Sports
Complex.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Agua Fria River, Apache Wash, Skunk Creek, Cave Creek, Rodger
Creek, North Canyon Creek, Deadman Wash and New River.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SEARS FIRE BURN SCAR REMAINS IN
EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY...
At 452 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain over the Sears Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Sears Fire Burn Scar.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Sears Fire Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Maricopa County
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 1000 PM MST.
* At 402 PM MST, Heavy rain due to thunderstorms had fallen earlier
continues to lead to rises in portions of Indian Bend Wash.
Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned
area in particular low lying areas and low water crossings.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Downtown
Scottsdale, Salt River Indian Community, Papago Park and Tempe
Marketplace.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* A portion of south central Arizona, including the following
areas, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon,
Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer
Valley, Dripping Springs, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend,
Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North
Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Pinal/Superstition
Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos,
Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert National Monument,
South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast
Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, The East Valley of the Phoenix
Metro Area, The Northwest Valley of the Phoenix Metro Area,
Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin, and West Pinal County.
* Through Sunday evening
* A low pressure system will continue to bring a rounds of heavy
showers and thunderstorms through Sunday evening. The strongest
storms will be capable of producing high rain rates and flash
flooding of washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas.
Flash flooding may also lead to river rises. Past and recent
burn scars will be especially prone to flash flooding and debris
flow.
* Roads that cross through normally dry washes may become
impassable for prolonged periods.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
