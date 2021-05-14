MIM_nolaz-the-music-of-new-orleans_1920x936.jpg

Catch NOLAZ — The Music of New Orleans at Musical Instrument Museum, May 21.

Whether you are a fan of country music, jazz, roots, rock or classical; whether you enjoy ballet or Buddy, theater or film, we’ve put together just a few of the events going on around town in the next week. And there is sure to be something for you. |CST

Around Town May 14–21

1 of 7

May 14

Corridor Sixteen

Desert Ridge Marketplace — District Stage

shopdesertridge.com/event

 

May 14

Music in May: Mogollon

Anthem Community Park Amphitheater

onlineatanthem.com/music-in-may

May 14

MusicaNova Orchestra

(In-Person or LiveStream)

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

 

May 15

I Am AZ Music: Giovanni Kiyingi

Musical Instrument Museum

mim.org; 480.478.6000

 

May 15

Come Back Buddy

Desert Ridge Marketplace — District Stage

shopdesertridge.com/event

 

May 16

The Glenn Davis Quintet

The Nash, Under the Stars

thenash.org; 602.795.0464

 

 May 16

Classical Lounge Series: No Boundaries

(In-person or Livestream)

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

scottsdaleperformingarts.org; 480.499.8587

Ballet-Arizona-dancers-in-The-Four-Seasons.-Photo-by-Tim-Fuller.jpg

Ballet Arizona presents The Four Seasons at Desert Botanical Gardens, May 18 – June 5

 

May 18 – June 5

The Four Seasons

Ballet Arizona at Desert Botanical Gardens

balletaz.org; 602.381.1096

 

May 20

The Original Charles Lewis Quintet Plus One

The Nash, Under the Stars

thenash.org; 602.795.0464

 

May 20–21

War of the Worlds

(Multimedia-streamed performance)

Scottsdale Community College School of Film+Theatre

scottsdalecc.edu/news

May 21

I Am AZ Music: NOLAZ — The Music of New Orleans

Musical Instrument Museum

mim.org; 480.478.6000

 

May 21 – June 13

Godspell

Arizona Broadway Theatre

azbroadway.org; 623.776.8400

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you