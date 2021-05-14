Whether you are a fan of country music, jazz, roots, rock or classical; whether you enjoy ballet or Buddy, theater or film, we’ve put together just a few of the events going on around town in the next week. And there is sure to be something for you. |CST
Corridor Sixteen performs on the District Stage at Desert Ridge Marketplace, May 14.
...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE
GREATER PHOENIX AREA THROUGH FRIDAY...
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in Phoenix has
extended an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Greater Phoenix
Area through Friday.
This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.
Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.
If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.
For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County,
visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecasting or call 602-
771-2300.
