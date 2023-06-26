Ridge Riders, Arizona’s first and only professional bull riding team, is kicking off the 2023 season with an intense training program followed by a live, open-to-the-public team scrimmage bull riding at the Roadrunner Restaurant & Saloon Wednesday, June 28.
“We’re excited about being there,” said Ridge Riders co-coach Colby Yates, who is also a five-time world finals qualifier.
“The big thing for us is to invite fans out to give an up-close and personal look at our team and really see who they are as individuals with a meet and greet time as well as some autograph signing.”
The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Team Series is an elite league launched in 2022, featuring the world’s top bull riders competing in teams of five-on-five bull riding games during a 13-week season beginning in July and culminating in a team championship in October in Las Vegas. The Ridge Riders 2023 homestand is set for Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale – the ninth event of the 10-event regular season.
The team is owned by Teton Ranch, a Texas-based media company. According to Yates, the Ridge Riders did their training in Texas last year, but decided to officially make the Grand Canyon State home this year.
“We really wanted to make sure that we are getting involved with our community and our core fan base here in our home market,” he said.
The bull riding team is currently undergoing a week-long athlete camp in Glendale with training seminars, special guests from other extreme sports, team building and more as they set their sights on a championship trophy.
In the 2022 season, the Arizona Ridge Riders made it all the way to the championship, but Yates said a “controversial call from the officials” left the team in second place. With that narrow loss still on their minds, Yates said the Ridge Riders are invested now more than ever in strengthening and training their team.
“I feel really good about this year,” he said. “This team is even stronger than what we had last year, so we’re going to be a really tough team to beat and I’ll think we’ll get it done this year for sure.”
Yates added that these riders are incredibly talented, and have had to adapt how they approach the sport.
“This is something that’s so new to them, because it’s always been an individual sport, but they’ve really adapted to this team atmosphere a lot faster than I thought they would. They rely on each other and trust each other, so that’s a big part of what’s holding this together and a big part of our success.”
The 2023 team is a collection of the world’s top competitors; including Luciano De Castro (Guzolandia, Brazil), Eduardo Aparecido (Gouvelandia, Brazil), Chase Dougherty (Decatur, Texas), Keyshawn Whitehorse (McCracken Spring, Utah) and Vitor Losnake (Bauru, Brazil), Colten Fritzlan (Rifle, Colorado), Jeff Askey (Athens, Texas) and more.
Ridge Riders general manager Casey Lane, joined by co-coaches Yates and Paulo Crimber (10-time World Finals Qualifier), will continue to lead the all-star squad.
Fans are invited to get to know the team and see a little bit of how they work behind-the-scenes at the June 28 kickoff event.
“The whole idea behind it is to bring bull riding to the fans in its rawest form,” Yates said. “A lot of times fans don’t see our athletes in a ‘day-in-the-life’ kind of situation or in a laid back practice scenario. We are teaming up as a scrimmage game, so there will be five on five teamed up against each other. We’re excited to be able to do it and thought the Roadrunner would be a great spot for it.”
Tickets for the scrimmage event at the Roadrunner Restaurant & Saloon are $10 and available in advance at roadrunner.bammtickets.com or at the door.
The event starts at 6 p.m., with a meet and greet taking place from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. The team scrimmage and bull riding will begin at 8 p.m., and, keeping the party going all night, David Voss & Big Country will provide live music from 8:30 to midnight. Roadrunner Restaurant & Saloon is located at 47801 N. Black Canyon Highway, New River.
The Teton Ridge-owned Ridge Riders will again call Desert Diamond Arena home and will host their second homestand event and surrounding festivities Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1. Tickets for the action-packed, three-day event can be purchased at Ticketmaster. To follow the Ridge Riders journey, visit pbr.com/teams/arizona-ridge-riders or follow @arizonaridgeriders on Facebook or @AZRidgeRiders on Instagram.
(1) comment
Everyone has ‘fun,’ except the Animals. They are mistreated, abused and, ultimately used to ‘entertain’ the beer bloated cretins who get off on this
Bad S**t.
