Come out and sample all of Arizona’s best wines in one place, along with live music, food trucks, local artisans, breweries and spring weather at the Arizona Wine Month Grand Festival and Governor’s Cup Celebration.
The Saturday, March 25 event is hosted by the Arizona Wine Growers Association (AWGA) and is a celebration of the proclamation signed by former Gov. Doug Ducey in 2022 designating March as Arizona Wine Month.
“With March officially being Arizona Wine Month, and the Governor’s Cup wine competition being that month as well, we had to take this opportunity to celebrate this thriving industry, the state’s award-winning wines and the winemakers who make it all possible,” said Kris Pothier, president of the AWGA and owner of Chateau Tumbleweed.
The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix and will feature exclusive tastings from Arizona’s finest wineries, live music and local fare from a variety of Arizona eateries and even a few breweries. This is a great opportunity for everyone from wine novices to connoisseurs to come out and taste local wines that are receiving accolades in statewide, national and international competitions.
Live music will be performed by Gabriel Gonzalez, Jenn McMillan and What’s The Big Idea. Food options range from tacos to cookies. The breweries that will be in attendance are O.H.S.O Brewery, Grand Canyon Brewery, Greenwood Brewery and Walter Station Brewery. For a list of all 26 wineries that will be at the event, visit azwinegrowersassociation.com/events.
Tickets are on sale now at azwinegrowersassociation.com or on Eventbrite. General admission tickets, which include a commemorative wine glass with eight wine tasting tickets, are $35 if purchased in advance online or $45 at the door. VIP tickets (available in advance only) are $55 per person and allow early entry at 10 a.m. plus extra tasting tickets. Entry for non-drinkers to enjoy the food, music and atmosphere is $10, although admission is limited to ages 21 and up.
There is limited parking available at the park, so attendees are encouraged to ride share or use the light rail, which stops on Central Avenue in front of Steele Indian School Park.
AWGA serves grape growers and winemakers in Arizona, allying its members for representation, promotion and education. The association strives to advance with integrity, the sustainable growth and production of authentic Arizona-grown wines and increase awareness of the Arizona industry, which includes 104 licensed and bonded wineries throughout the state.
For more information on the Arizona Wine Month Grand Festival, or other upcoming festivals hosted by the AWGA, visit azwinegrowersassociation.com.
