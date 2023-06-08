Whether a bride-to-be that is a little overwhelmed with planning the perfect wedding or a mother of the bride who wants to get more involved, the Arizona Wedding Show is a great place to start this weekend.
The event, in its 30th year, takes place at the Phoenix Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday, June 11.
The Arizona Wedding Show will feature more than 200 Arizona vendors with experts to guide guests through everything needed for the wedding day — from gowns and suits to bakeries and caterers, and even unique vendors like luxury portable bathrooms and bounce castles.
“The Arizona Wedding Show is the best resource not only for brides and grooms, but for anyone planning a party or event, whether it is a wedding, baby shower or graduation party,” said Arizona Wedding Show Manager Stephanie Gatzionis. “What makes our show so unique is that the connections attendees make with our vendors can be relied upon for all wedding events like the bachelorette party, the wedding day and the honeymoon, but also for all the major milestones they would want to celebrate throughout their lives.”
The Arizona Wedding Show has many unique features, including live music, fashion shows, cake and catering samples, luxury lounges, cash bars and the Ultimate Wedding Package. According to McArthur, the Ultimate Wedding Package is a raffle prize valued at more than $10,000 with everything needed for the big day, and it’s a huge hit with attendees every year.
One of the main attractions of the event are the fashion shows, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. This years’ fashion shows will showcase the latest wedding fashions from the Valley’s most popular boutiques and some local emerging designers as well.
In addition to the shows, Amy Bridal will be at the event offering up to 50% off bride and bridesmaid gowns, veils, shoes and accessories. There will also be a space to try them on to really tell if the gown is “the one.” Many other vendors will be offering discounts at the event.
June is recognized as Pride Month, and the Arizona Wedding Show aims to provide a supportive, inclusive and welcoming environment for all attendees' dreams no matter who they are or who they love. In fact, the event was previously called the Arizona Bridal Show, but was renamed the Arizona Wedding Show to encourage couples to attend together and make sure couples of all genders, ages, shapes and sizes are welcome to attend.
With the help of LGBT Weddings’ stamp-of-approval vendor badges, members of the LGBTQ+ community can rest assured that they’ll have open and comfortable conversations with vendors and even find vendors that specialize in LGBTQ weddings.
“The Arizona Wedding Show has everything the thousands of Arizona couples planning their wedding need for their big day,” Gatzionis added. “For those getting married in 2024 or beyond, remember: it’s never too early to start planning.”
For more information on the upcoming Arizona Wedding show, visit arizonaweddingshowjune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.