It’s said that a person’s wedding day is one of the most special days of their entire life. But the days, weeks and months spent planning that perfect big day can be an overwhelming roller coaster that leaves brides-to-be pulling their hair out one minute and feeling like a princess the next.
At the Arizona Wedding Show, though, everything needed for wedding planning is in one place, with experts to guide guests through the entire process. The show returns for its 30th year Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Phoenix Convention Center.
“The Arizona Wedding Show is the biggest wedding and event show in the region,” said Lindsey McArthur, the show coordinator.
“Typically, we feature over 200 of the Valley’s top wedding and event experts all in one place. So, it’s a one-stop-shop to kind of start your wedding planning with us – from finding your perfect venue, photographer, organizing your dream honeymoon – we really have everything that your big day is going to cover.”
The Arizona Wedding Show has many unique features, including live music, fashion shows, cake and catering samples, luxury lounges, cash bars and the Ultimate Wedding Package. According to McArthur, the Ultimate Wedding Package is a raffle prize valued at more than $10,000 with everything needed for the big day, and it’s a huge hit with attendees every year.
It doesn’t stop with “I do,” either. There will be vendors on site to help with honeymoon planning and even buying a first home together.
“The Arizona Wedding Show has everything the thousands of Arizona couples planning their wedding need for their big day,” said Jill Kivett, Arizona Wedding Show manager. “For those getting married in 2024 or beyond, remember: it’s never too early to start planning.”
One of the main attractions of the event are the fashion shows, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. both days. This years’ fashion shows, presented by American Furniture Warehouse and powered by Phoenix Fashion Week, showcase the latest wedding fashions from the Valley’s most popular boutiques and some local emerging designers as well.
In addition to the shows, Amy Bridal will be at the event offering up to 80% off bride and bridesmaid gowns, veils, shoes and accessories. There will also be a space to try them on to really tell if the gown is “the one.”
Of course, no one wants to pick out their wedding dress by themselves, and attendees at the Arizona Wedding Show certainly don’t have to. In fact, they can bring the whole crew along to help make decisions, pamper and destress if needed.
“We really encourage it to be a family affair,” McArthur said. “About 1 in 3 (brides) attend with their fiance, but most people will bring in their bridal party, their best friend, their mom, their dad. We’ve definitely seen that trend even more so as the shows have gone on where people are bringing the whole crew, the whole bride squad.”
Knowing this, the show offers a deeply discounted rate for groups. Admission is $12 a person, but a group ticket, which covers five people, can be purchased for $25.
McArthur said the show typically has about 7,500 people in attendance over the two-day event, but there may be even more this year.
“The post-COVID-19 lockdown wedding boom is still very real — experts anticipate approximately 2.2 million weddings will happen in 2023,” Kivett said.
While called the Arizona Wedding Show, Kivett said it’s about more than weddings, it’s about all the events that make up life’s special moments.
“The Arizona Wedding Show is the best resource for anyone planning a party or event, whether that event is a wedding, baby shower or graduation party,” she said. “What makes our show so unique is that the connections attendees make with our vendors can be relied upon for all wedding events like the bachelorette party, the wedding day and the honeymoon, but also for all the major milestones they would want to celebrate throughout their lives.”
The show, previously called the Arizona Bridal Show, was renamed the Arizona Wedding Show a few years ago to encourage couples to come to the show together, and welcome couples of all genders, ages, shapes and sizes to attend.
For more information, including schedules, a full list of the 200-plus vendors and tickets, visit arizonaweddingshowjanuary.com.
