In celebration of tiki and mid-century style, Arizona Tiki Oasis, a small family-run business, recently brought a plethora of artists, seminars, poolside entertainment, vendors and more to Hotel Valley Ho.
They create this “island lifestyle meet-up” smack dab in the middle of the desert. Focusing on their core values of equality, diversity and inclusion, Arizona Tiki Oasis promotes education in the historic preservation of American pop culture. They’re also committed to conservation and sustainable practices that support the planet.
With a full entertainment schedule April 27-30, the event benefited the Arizona Preservation Foundation. Working with local, state and national partners, the foundation has worked to protect the state’s historic resources since 1979.
Scottsdale’s architectural gem, the historic Hotel Valley Ho built in 1956 at 6850 E. Main St., is a prime example of protected mid-century architecture.
Returning to this hotel for their fourth year, guests got to enjoy all of the hotel amenities from the Sands to their rooftop area, pools and more. With seminars covering a wide range of topics, a marketplace full of tiki art and plenty of entertainers, it was a lively, jam packed weekend.
Otto and Baby Doe von Stroheim, Tiki Oasis producers, and their team made this event possible.
This year’s entertainers included Dahlia de la Nuit, DJ Squid’s Castaway Lounge, Eddie Lee, Eric Musick, Gianni Beatnik, Gila Man, Grassy Noël, Kate Scratch Fever, Kitten Deville, Lee Joseph, Moonlight Magic, Otto von Stroheim, Project: Pimento, Rockin’ DJ Amy Dee, the Rebel Set and Thee Stillnites.
Featured artists were Benjamin W. Burch, Shag and Eekum Bookum.
Seminars covered topics from the makings of Tall Tiki Tales, to a magical tour of Hotel Valley Ho, make your own tropical floral design, classic tropical recipes, tropical space age architecture - the look of paradise, how to shop like a cowboy and the funky world of Mexican rum. They also covered Waltah Clarke, the vintage aloha fashion king, had a ukulele strum and singing class, rum ‘n cigars, plenty of tropical tastings and more.
Rounding up the event Sunday with the Arizona Tiki Oasis 2023 Bartender Battle, guests got to taste some of the most innovative tropical cocktails curated by some of the best bartenders in Arizona.
If you didn’t get a chance to get tickets to this year’s Arizona Tiki Oasis, there’s always next year!
For more information, visit aztikioasis.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.