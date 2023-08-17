Single tickets for Arizona Theatre Company’s (ATC) 56th season, with a lineup of productions under the direction of new Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August, went on sale this week.
This will be August’s first full inaugural season at ATC. Subscriptions, including five-play packages and flex passes that allow patrons to choose the shows that fit their schedules, are for purchase via ATC’s website, ATC.org, or by calling the box office at 833-ATC-SEAT (833-282-7328).
As Arizona’s official state theater, ATC’s new home in metro Phoenix will be at Tempe Center for the Arts, located at 700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy. Tucson productions will remain at the Temple of Music and Art.
ATC’s 2023/2024 season includes:
Barefoot in the Park
Neil Simon’s most beloved romantic comedy, Barefoot in the Park opens as blissful ambitious young newlyweds struggle to get along in their Manhattan fixer-upper apartment, all while under the gaze of the bride’s neurotic mother and the eccentric upstairs neighbor. In a case of opposites attract – Paul is a successful lawyer known for his conservative and practical nature and Corie a sexy adventure seeker – they quickly face newlywed challenges that can try the best of marriages.
Considered one of America’s best rom-coms, Barefoot in the Park is among the top 10 longest-running non-musical plays in Broadway history, and it was turned into an Oscar-nominated movie.
Scrooge: The Musical
Adapted from the Oscar-nominated film Scrooge comes a Christmas musical spectacular by Oscar-winning, Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated composer Leslie Bricusse. Scrooge: The Musical is a ground-breaking adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol filled with songs that are as impressive as the ones he wrote for Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
The story follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he goes on a fantastical journey through his life over the course of a single Christmas Eve night. After a warning from the ghost of his business partner Jacob Marley, the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future take Scrooge on a musical adventure that leads him towards his hopeful redemption.
In a new version created uniquely for ATC, Scrooge will be the perfect holiday fare for families and audiences of all ages.
Intimate Apparel
Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lynn Nottage’s play Intimate Apparel tells the story of a 1905 successful African American seamstress who makes revolutionary undergarments for an array of women – from high-society socialites to enterprising ladies of the night. Her business, innovative skills and utter discretion are much in demand, but at 35, her personal life has taken a backseat.
Intimate Apparel explores her forbidden relationships with an Orthodox Jewish fabric vendor, her privileged and struggling clientele and a long-distance suitor who will profoundly change her life.
Master Class
Master Class, the Tony-winning play by Terrence McNally, tells the story of the uncompromising opera diva Maria Callas as she delivers a life-altering master class to students at an elite opera training program. During the class, she encounters three vastly different students who are by turn hilariously crushed, soulfully uplifted, and profoundly inspired by her singular artistry.
Based on a series of real-life classes Callas delivered at Juilliard, Master Class inspires us, transports us and transforms us by carving a window into the soul of one of the most complicated and celebrated artists of the 20th century who pushed the boundaries of artistic sacrifice and quality.
True West
Sam Shepard’s Pulitzer finalist and Tony-nominated play True West is a Cain and Abel story of brotherly love and sibling rivalry set against the Dreams of the American West. Successful screenwriter Austin settles in to housesit his mother’s desert home to write his next screenplay, while his brother Lee, an alcoholic drifter, arrives to rob the neighborhood.
A hysterically twisted story unfolds as the estranged brothers torment each other until they are forced to collaborate on a screenplay for Austin’s producer with the promise of a huge Hollywood payday. Ultimately reversing roles and finding themselves inside the other’s shoes, the two brothers discover that this town ‘aint big enough for the both of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.