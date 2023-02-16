Arizona Theatre Company (ATC) is celebrating the start of the new year with one of the most prolific plays of all time, “The Glass Menagerie,” today through March 5 in Phoenix.
The iconic piece, written by Tennessee Williams, is a poetic and raw portrayal of a family on the brink of change that explores the complex web of love, longing, loyalty and constraints that bind us together. This reimagined classic is directed by ATC’s Associate Artistic Director Chanel Bragg and marks her directorial debut with ATC.
“I want my ATC directorial debut to be a love letter to my state theater, a nationally recognized member of the League of Resident Theatres that prides itself on producing and presenting world-class productions which can be accessed in our own backyard. As a proud Arizonan, my vision of this classic is rich with representation across the state.” Bragg said.
“In my reimagining of this timeless work, I will be examining the play’s central theme exploring selective memory as a coping mechanism. Audience members will be introduced to a fifth character of our play, personified using music. And finally, my casting choices are meant to interrogate ‘the nuclear family’ construct, modernizing how families look today.”
Bragg has been highlighted in American Theatre Magazine’s “10 Rising Black Women to Watch in the American Theatre” (2022) and is a recipient of the Arizona Capitol Times award forLeader of the Year in Arts & Culture (2021).
She was a featured director in The Phoenix Theatre Company’s annual New Works Festival for both “Enferma” and “Click Bait.” Her other directing credits include “Stick Fly,” “The Wolves,” “The Piano Lesson,” “For Colored Girls,” “Lizzie,” “Hair” and a bilingual adaptation of “The Last Five Years.”
According to Brag, she is most proud of her producorial and directing work on “The Alexander Project,” a touring “Hamilton” revue in conjunction with Live Nation that played to sold out performances at local performance venues such as the Van Buren, Crescent Ballroom and The Rialto in Tucson. Additionally, she has performed in ATC patron favorites as Alma Hix in “The Music Man,” Frenchie in “Cabaret” and Vera in “Justice.”
Outside of her notable acting and directing accolades, she has also co-founded two initiatives including The Soul of Broadway performance troupe and The United Colours of Arizona Theatre, with an emphasis to inspire diversity, equity and true inclusion within the state’s local arts community.
Critics and experts refer to “The Glass Menagerie” as the closest piece of work to an autobiography that Williams made, as he drew from the troubled relationship he had with his family for inspiration. Williams was a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright whose other impactful works include “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” Many of Williams' plays have been adapted to films starring screen greats like Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor.
Performances will be at the Herberger Theater Center, located at 222 E. Monroe St. in Phoenix. Tickets prices begin at $25 and they can be purchased online at atc.org or by calling 1-833-ATC-SEAT.
ATC performances bring people together to experience essential stories, from reimagined classics to contemporary plays, original works and innovative musicals fostering continued conversation beyond the theater walls. Founded in 1966 and celebrating its 55th season, ATC is the preeminent professional theater in Arizona and recognized as the official state theater.
