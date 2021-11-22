When the kids are off from school on Wednesday, Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving, and Dec. 20–23 during winter break, the Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics Centers will host “Supercamp” for ages 4 to 13, from 8am to 3pm. Campers will have a super-fun time enjoying gymnastics circuits, dancing, Ninja Zone, special guest demonstrations, trampoline jumping, group activities, and more. The cost is $89 per day; advanced registration is required.
There are two Arizona Sunrays locations: 3923 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix; 15801 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix. For more information, call 602.992.5790 or visit www.arizonasunrays.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.