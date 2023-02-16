The Arizona Strong Beer Festival is moving to a new location for 2023. Craft brews from over 100 different breweries throughout Arizona and across the country will be on tap to sample during the event this weekend.
The annual event will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, located at 7555 N. Pima Road.
“The Strong Beer Festival is about bringing people together to make a cultural statement about craft beer and why we love it,” said Rob Fullmer, executive director of the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild. “Get your pretzel necklaces ready and join us for a beer-filled afternoon at Salt River Fields.”
Nearly 10,000 attendees are expected to enjoy samples from their favorite breweries, taste test new beers and enjoy a fun day with family and friends. The annual event is for ages 21 and up.
General admission tickets start at $70 and allow entry into the festival at 1 p.m. A limited number of VIP tickets that provide entry to the event 90 minutes early, at 11:30 a.m., are available for $90. The VIP tickets also provide attendees with extra tasting samples, express entry on Saturday and access to a VIP area with shade, tables and VIP-only restrooms.
In addition, VIP ticketholders will be able to pick up their wristbands Friday, Feb. 17 at the Pepsi Party Deck at Salt River Fields and enjoy a $4 can of beer while watching a live MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament game.
The 2022 event will also feature a limited supply of Super VIP tickets, which include everything that comes with the VIP admission, plus a special edition swag item and admission to an exclusive Sunday Brewers’ Brunch Reception. Super VIP tickets are $110.
The Arizona Strong Beer Festival is the largest of over 100 events planned throughout the state in celebration of the 12th Annual Arizona Beer Week, Feb. 16 – 26.
A complete brewery participation list is available at strongbeerfest.com, allowing festival goers an in-depth look at the offerings before the festival begins.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit strongbeerfest.com.
