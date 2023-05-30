Due to sellout crowds and popular demand, Cave Creek Museum will again feature Arizona’s Water on Saturday, June 3 and Saturday, June 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the museum.
Due to the scope and depth of the subject, it is recommended that participants attend both sessions in June.
“We know that Arizona is facing a water crisis,” said Evelyn Johnson, the museum’s executive director. “How will the current shortages affect us? Does Arizona have enough water? What if we run out of our current sources? What can I do?”
The presentation aims to help guests understand the existing water crisis and Arizona’s water future. This program was presented several times in 2022 and early 2023 to full crowds. It has been updated to reflect current facts and analyses.
Guest speaker Tom McGuire, who holds degrees in geology and geology education, has been a docent (volunteer) at Cave Creek Museum, a volunteer at the Spur Cross Ranch conservation area and a Cave Creek town council member, each for more than a decade. His geology and hydrology guide to the Jewel of the Creek can be downloaded from the Desert Foothills Land Trust website.
The program is free to attend, though registration is required. Register by visiting cavecreekmuseum.org.
The 52-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits.
The Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek and is open October through May. For more information about the museum or upcoming events, visit cavecreekmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.