The Cave Creek Museum will open its Arizona Gold Mining Experience, a massive and operating exhibit, to the public on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The exhibit will come to life from 10 to 11:15 a.m.. Only five more demonstrations are available through the season, so it’s time to bring friends and family to see the amazing experience in person.
The expansive outdoor experience begins in the museum’s lobby with a lively retelling of the Cave Creek mining district's history. Guests then move outside for numerous demonstrations that showcase the hard rock ore extraction process for which Cave Creek is renowned.
The excitement builds with the operation of the amazing Golden Reef Stamp Mill and Tramway, Arizona’s only fully operational ten-stamp ore crushing mill. The 10, 1,000-pound stamps slam down in synchronized motion to pound ore removed from the mine into fine gravel.
The stamp mill was brought from its former location at the Golden Reef Mine on Continental Mountain to Cave Creek Museum, which has the only fully operational mining stamp mill in its original mining district in Arizona; it is located and located just five miles from its site on the mountain. The giant stamp mill also is connected to a working tramway and ore carts that carry the ore to be pulverized to the stamp mill.
The experience continues as guests peer into a mineshaft to show the blasting techniques used by hard rock miners. Next, onto the new blacksmith shop for a demonstration of the many skills used when parts and tools had to be fabricated on site.
Guests are then encouraged to try their luck at the gold panning station, where museum volunteers show visitors how to pan for ore and minerals just like the prospectors did.
Other exhibits showcasing Arizona’s mining history include historical and archaeology; articles from Cave Creek’s mining and agricultural past; the historic first Cave Creek church; and the tuberculosis cabin, which is on the National Register of Historic Places as the only known existing tubercular cabin from that era.
Admission to the Gold Mining Experience is $15 for adults and children under 12 are free. Reservations are required, as this is a popular event.
Tickets can be reserved online at cavecreekmuseum.org to secure a desired date as there is a limit. Visitors, who should plan on coming early, can check in at 9 a.m. Culture passes are not accepted for this event. Groups and home school groups are requested to contact the museum office to schedule for special arrangements on another date.
The 52-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research, and interpretive exhibits. The Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek and is open October through May.
