hockey

Photo by Tony Schnagl from Pexels

This week, the Arizona Coyotes announced the team’s 2021 preseason schedule. The team will begin their five-game preseason schedule on Sept. 27 vs. the Los Angeles Kings at Gila River Arena. Game time is 7pm.

Arizona will then face the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center Sept. 29 and at Gila River Arena on Oct. 2.

The Coyotes will conclude their preseason with road contests at Los Angeles (Oct. 5) and at Vegas (Oct. 7).

Learn more: www.nhl.com/coyotes.

