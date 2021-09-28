September 28 is National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating democracy. First observed in 2012, nearly 4.5 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday to date. Beyond registering to vote, it is also the perfect time to review your voter registration status and learn more about upcoming elections.
Putting Your Vote to Work
Tuesday, Nov. 2 is election day in 2021, and more than half of Maricopa County voters have an election. From school district bonds and overrides to city measures, 25 Maricopa County jurisdictions are participating in the Nov. 2, 2021, election. Residents can find a list of participating jurisdictions here. If you are not sure whether you are registered to vote, you can check your eligibility at BeBallotReady.Vote.
Dates to Know:
- The deadline to register to vote in the November election in Maricopa County is Monday, Oct. 4.
- The last day to mail back ballots for the November 2021 election is Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Find complete information about upcoming elections or register to vote on the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office website.
What Is on Ballot in the North Valley Nov. 2
Scottsdale: Scottsdale General Plan 2035
The City of Scottsdale will hold a Special Election by Mail on Tuesday, Nov. 2, to submit Proposition 463 to the qualified electors of the City. Proposition 463 asks voters to consider whether to ratify or not ratify the “Scottsdale General Plan 2035,” adopted by the Scottsdale City Council on June 8, 2021 in Resolution No. 12177.
Learn more about the Scottsdale Special Election, read the Scottsdale General Plan 2035 and check out some FAQs about the General Plan.
Cave Creek Unified School District: Capitol Bond
This election is to approve a $40 million Capital Bond for the Cave Creek Unified School District (CCUSD). Why has the district called a bond election? According to CCUSD:
“The Cave Creek Unified School District educates approximately 5200 students with a 97% high school graduation rate. CCUSD has seven campuses, one million square feet of buildings, and two hundred thirty six acres of land. The district has not passed a bond election since 2014.
This bond would provide needed funds to upgrade technology for students and classrooms, refresh school facilities, purchase 21st century furniture and equipment, make sports facility improvements, purchase school buses, and make repairs and renovations intended to maintain a safe student environment that is conducive to learning.”
Learn more about the cost to homeowners, how the district will utilize the money and more frequently asked questions on the CCUSD election website.
Fountain Hills Unified School District: M&O and DAA Overrides
The M&O (Maintenance & Operations) and DAA (District Additional Assistance) Overrides are the two initiatives on the Nov. 2 ballot for Fountain Hills voters. The Fountain Hills Unified School District says that the overrides are a continuation of current taxes that will:
- Maintain all-day kindergarten
- Attract and retain quality teachers and staff
- Keep reading literacy programs
- Provide professional development
- Maintain building improvements for existing sites
- Maintain and improve classroom technology
Read more about both Fountain Hills Unified School District initiatives.
