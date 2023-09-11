The Arabian National Breeder Finals, an esteemed show that showcases the best the breed has to offer, returns to the Equidome of WestWorld in Scottsdale from Wednesday, Sept. 13 to Saturday, Sept. 16.
“We are excited to host the 2023 Arabian National Breeder Finals again this year and welcome the international Arabian community and enthusiasts alike back,” said Melissa Schalles, executive director of the Arabian Horse Association of Arizona.
“This event is a boutique-style horse competition that will include breeding and performance competitions. If you’ve never seen an Arabian horse, this is a wonderful opportunity that will entertain both longtime fans and those who are new to the horse arena.”
Inspired by the passion for the Arabian horse, the Arabian National Breeder Finals is a free show that offers an exciting stage for the Arabian Horse to compete.
The focus for this year’s event will be to roll out an outstanding halter/breeding showcase that will offer prize money, prestige and opportunities for breeders and Arabian horse enthusiasts. With up to 300 horses competing, this special event is like the Westminster of the horse industry.
The Arabian National Breeder Finals competition consists of a series of different performances, called classes, where some of the best Arabian and halter horses in the world will compete for over $85,000 in prize money and the coveted title of Finals Champion.
“We’re looking forward to the different classes included in this year’s show,” Schalles said. “The Liberty Class allows horses to run free in the arena without a rider, the Weanlings Class highlights the younger horses that are around three to six months old and the Performance Class and Arabian Native Costume Class, which are always a crowd favorite.”
The four-day event will also feature exhibitors selling jewelry, clothing and equestrian artwork as well as food and drink.
The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona is best known for producing the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show each February, highly regarded as the largest and most prestigious Arabian Horse Show in the World attracting horses, competitors and visitors from around the world. The Arabian National Breeder Finals is another one of their events to support the Arabian horse community and introduce these majestic horses to the general public.
The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona also benefits several local and national charities such as Arabian Horsemen’s Distress Fund, Healing Hearts Animal Rescue and Refuge, Hoofbeatz USA, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, March of Dimes, Scottsdale Community College Equine Science program and Youth for Troops, to name a few.
The Arabian National Breeder Finals take place from Sept. 13-16 at the Equidome at WestWorld, located at 16601 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale. For more information, visit scottsdaleshow.com.
