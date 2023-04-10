This month, join the Cave Creek Museum for fun events like an Earth Day Kiwanis Family Fun day as well as educational presentations including “The town of 200 that went missing in Cave Creek” and “Arizona’s Water.”
“The town of 200 that went missing in Cave Creek”
On Wednesday, April 12, Cave Creek Museum’s Greg Barnhart will give a presentation on the town of 200 that went missing in Cave Creek. The historical seminar is presented by the Desert Foothill Chapter of the Archaeological Society and will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd of the Hills, located at 6502 E. Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek.
“The Phoenix Mine, located near the entrance to Jewel of the Creek, had an ambitious 1893 plan to run a 100-stamp mill – however the people leading the charge needed a town,” said Barnhart, Cave Creek Museum dream team member and committed historian.
“Originally, the town was called Marion. About 200 people lived there, which also was the site of the first Cave Creek Post office. In 1897, the mine changed hands and the town was renamed Liscum with a post office of the same name. The town featured a school, boarding house and a store. This was a far bigger settlement than anything in the Cave Creek station area.
So what happened to Liscum? The mine experienced difficulties and finally was abandoned around 1906. The settlement disappeared and its exact location is a mystery.
Attendees will learn what was going on in Cave Creek in the early days, about other mines in the area and what archeological evidence was secured from the mines and miners.
“Why can't we locate a settlement from just 115 years ago when we know its general location,” Barnhart asked. “We will explore this topic and Cave Creek’s rich mining history as well as take a look at the details of extracting gold from hard rocks.
Barnhart, BSEE, MBA, completed his graduate work in United States history. A retired high tech executive and avid history student, he moved to Cave Creek four years ago and joined the Cave Creek Museum’s dream team, learning stamp milling from expert Charlie Connell. Barnhart explored the area around the Golden Reef Mine and Phoenix and Maricopa mines, including the dumpsite of the short lived town of Liscum. He is the lead docent for the museum’s Arizona Gold Mining Experience and is an artist showing at the Cave Creek Finer Arts Gallery.
This is a free event and open to the public.
“Arizona’s Water” presentation
In an effort to help people understand the existing water crisis and Arizona’s water future, Cave Creek Museum will feature “Arizona’s Water” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the museum.
“We know that Arizona is facing a water crisis,” said Evelyn Johnson, the museum’s executive director. “How will the current shortages affect us? Does Arizona have enough water? What if we run out of our current sources? What can I do?”
This program was presented several times in 2021-2022 to a packed house every time. It has been updated to reflect current facts and analyses. Guest speaker Tom McGuire holds degrees in geology and geology education. He has been a docent (volunteer) at Cave Creek Museum, a volunteer at the Spur Cross Ranch conservation area and a Cave Creek town council member, each for more than a decade. His geology and hydrology guide to the Jewel of the Creek can be downloaded from the Desert Foothills Land Trust website.
Register by visiting cavecreekmuseum.org. Attendance costs $8 for seniors, $10 for adults and free for museum members.
Family Fun Day – Earth Day in the Sonoran Desert
In partnership with Kiwanis Club of Carefree, the museum will present Earth Day in the Sonoran Desert from 2 to 4 p.m. April 16.
“Our desert is fragile, our resources precious,” Johnson said. “Join Cave Creek Museum for Kiwanis' Family Fun Day to learn how what you do makes a difference to our beautiful desert. Decide what kind of difference you want to make."
During fun, interactive play, children and adults how kids can make a positive impact on the Sonoran Desert by small acts of conservation as part of their daily routine, like creating a take-home craft from recycled materials. Registration is required in advance by calling 480-488-3764. The cost is $5 per child thanks to the ongoing support of Kiwanis of Carefree.
The 52-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits.
The Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek and is open October through May. For more information about the museum or upcoming events, visit cavecreekmuseum.org.
