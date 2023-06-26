Mark your calendars for an evening of fun and entertainment at the annual Anthem Independence Day celebration Monday, July 3. The event promises an exciting lineup of rides, inflatables, food and beer garden, dancing and more, culminating in a breathtaking firework display.
Hosted at the Anthem Community Center located at 41130 N. Freedom Way, the festivities will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and continue until 9:30 p.m. Admission and parking to this family-friendly extravaganza are absolutely free, making it an affordable option for everyone looking to celebrate the nation's independence.
To enjoy unlimited access to the rides and attractions, attendees can purchase all-you-can-ride wristbands. These wristbands will be available for purchase during the Independence Day Celebration or in advance from June 1 to July 2 at the Anthem Community Center or the Anthem Civic Building, located at 3701 W. Anthem Way.
With an estimated annual attendance of 8,000 to 10,000 people, the Anthem Independence Day Celebration is a highly anticipated event in the community. Attendees are advised to plan accordingly, allowing extra time for traffic and parking.
Attendees are welcome and encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic items to relax and enjoy the festivities. Additionally, food enthusiasts can visit the food court, where a delectable assortment of food truck fare awaits.
However, it is important to note that alcoholic beverages, BBQ grills and personal fireworks will not be allowed into the event. Attendees are kindly requested to leave their pets at home to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.
For businesses seeking to maximize their visibility, exhibitor booths and sponsorships are currently available. This is an excellent opportunity to showcase products and services to a large and engaged audience. Package information can be found at OnlineAtAnthem.com or by contacting Anthem's special events staff at 623-742-6050.
Don't miss out on the Anthem Independence Day Celebration, an unforgettable evening of entertainment and community spirit. For operational hours and additional information, visit OnlineAtAnthem.com and be sure to mark your calendars for this spectacular event.
