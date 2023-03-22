Anthem Days - banner
Anthem Days, one of the community’s most popular and longest-running events, will once again fill Community Park with local businesses, good eats, live music and fun activities when it returns Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

“Anthem Days is the premier business, craft, carnival and exposition for the community of Anthem,” said John Safin, communication director for the Anthem Community Council.

“We do this every spring, and it’s an opportunity for residents and visitors from everywhere to come see what the business community in Anthem has to offer," he continued. "People have an opportunity to shop for crafts, food vendors and other businesses that are part of the fair, as well as enjoy some delicious food, and we do have a carnival with rides and entertainment, so there will literally be something for everyone at the event.”

The event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, is free, family-friendly and open to the public. Highlights of the two-day event include a local business expo, live musical entertainment, carnival, food court, Rotary beer garden and kids’ zone with inflatables.

This year's featured bands will have guests tapping their toes, dancing and singing along. The Bayou Bandits will bring their unique brand of country, rock and classic music to the event on Saturday, and Johnny City Band will take the stage with their selection of popular and Top 40 favorites on Sunday.

The Frazier Shows Carnival, which Safin said is usually the most popular attraction of Anthem Days, opens a day early on Thursday, March 23 at 5 p.m. to ensure everyone gets a chance to enjoy the games, rides and food.

Anthem Days - Carnival

The Frazier Shows Carnival opens at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23 and will remain open until the close of the festival at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26.

“It’s an amazing setup and everybody loves the carnival,” Safin said.

While Anthem Days is a free event, tickets must be purchased for the carnival. Individual tickets or all-you-can-ride wristbands can be purchased in advance on the Frazier Shows website, which also has detailed information about the carnival.

In addition, there will be an “Eggstravaganza” egg hunt for the kiddos.

“One of the biggest things for families and the kids, besides the carnival, is the Sunday egg hunt. That’s a huge thing,” Safin said. “All the egg races are done by age, so there’s several different groups, but altogether we have about 26,000 eggs.”

Anthem Days has been running for over 10 years, and, according to Safin, the event sees anywhere between 2,000 and 6,000 people over the two days.

Safin said there are expected to be around 120 exhibitors in attendance, with businesses and artisans from all over the Valley. To make things a little extra fun, attendees 18 years and older can enter to win a raffle prize by visiting and getting a stamp at 10 booths. Raffle cards completed with 10 stamps can be returned to the Anthem Community Council booth for entry, and the winner will be notified the week following the event.

Anthem Days - Vendors

Around 120 exhibitors are expected to be in attendance at Anthem Days, with businesses and artisans from all over the Valley.

A showcase of the entire Anthem community, guests attending Anthem Days will also have the opportunity to walk along the water amenities, visit the Anthem Veterans Memorial and even take a mini train ride at the Daisy Mountain Railroad.

For more information or detailed event schedules, visit OnlineAtAnthem.com/anthem-days. With questions, contact a member of the special events staff at 623-742-6050 or send an email to dpulido@anthemcouncil.com.

Anthem is a private, master planned community located in Maricopa County. The Anthem Community Council, Inc. serves as a unifying entity for the Anthem community. The council’s mission is to establish and maintain a governing structure which will preserve, protect and enhance the plans, policies, infrastructure and resources needed to support a sense of community, ensure sound economic development, and promote a quality of life for all Anthem residents.

