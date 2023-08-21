Autumnfest, a beloved annual event, will return to Anthem Community Park Oct.14-15 and applications are open now for crafters and sponsors.
This weekend-long event features handmade goods, culinary creations, art, jewelry, photography, clothing and many other items for sale. Over the course of the two days, Autumnfests attracts an average of 8,000 attendees, many of whom are looking to check off some early holiday shopping.
Arts and craft vendors can submit a vendor application now through Thursday, Sept. 14. Applications are available at OnlineAtAnthem.com/Autumnfest.
Autumnfest offers several activities to bring families and people of all ages fun including live entertainment, a pumpkin patch with free decorating kits, bounce houses/inflatables, face painting booth, tractor-pulled hayrides plus the food concessions and Anthem Rotary beer garden. The Frazier Shows Carnival, with rides and games, will also be back for its 22nd year.
“With the holidays coming and people being anxious to get outside for activities, this is the perfect opportunity to purchase gifts, décor, tasty treats and other fall-inspired delicacies while enjoying Anthem’s beautiful Community Park and all that it has to offer,” said Debbie Pulido, the Anthem Community Council’s special events manager.
Event sponsorship with advertising opportunities is also available. See sponsorship information at OnlineAtAnthem.com/Autumnfest.
For more information about the event, contact Debbie Pulido by emailing dpulido@anthemcouncil.com or calling 623-742-6050, or visit OnlineAtAnthem.com/Autumnfest.
