Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church will hold its 14th Annual Christmas Bazaar Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9am to 4pm. This popular community event, which features more than 60 vendors offering homemade items, also supports Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center.
Holiday shopping deals and items to be discovered will include jewelry, ladies apparel, photography, fused glass, purses, quilts, rock art sculptures, pottery, holiday ornaments and wreaths, children and doll apparel, imported olive oils, woodworking/cutting boards, oil and watercolor paintings, metal yard art, Native American crafts and more.
On Friday and Saturday, the event will feature Sweets & Treats bakery, a mini Book Nook, Joyful Grounds Café and food trucks for attendees to enjoy. In addition, the bazaar will showcase a wine bistro, Friday, Nov. 12, 2–5pm.
Admission is free and there is plenty of parking. Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the food bank and consider a monetary contribution.
Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church is located at 36811 N. Pima Rd. in Carefree. Visit www.oloj.org or call 480.488.2229 for more information.
