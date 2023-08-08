Looking for a bit more out of your summer staycation? From now through mid-August, the “Dog Star” (Canis Major Sirius) can be seen from ADERO Scottsdale Resort.
Sitting 2,500 feet above the Sonoran Desert among the McDowell Mountain Range, ADERO is located in one of 34 certified Dark Sky Zones.
“This month, we’re excited to offer ‘Dog Days of Summer’ so even more visitors can experience stargazing at ADERO and see the brightest star in Earth’s sky,” said Michael Valentino, director of sales and marketing at ADERO Scottsdale Resort.
“With our unique position in a Dark Sky Zone, visitors look forward to seeing celestial sights, and for some it is even their first time looking into a telescope.”
In celebration of the rise of the Dog Star, from now through Sept. 30, guests can get 45% off with a minimum three-night stay. To take advantage of this deal, guests can book their stay online through Aug. 31.
ADERO’s "Dog Days of Summer," allows locals the chance to get away from the bustling city and partake in this unique nighttime activity.
Guests can request an in-room telescope when booking the Signature Dark Sky Corner Suite or the Celestial Suite. In order to enhance participants' experience, ADERO is offering complimentary access to Star Walk 2, the highest rated stargazing app. The app will help guests identify all of the stars they see in the night sky.
As the only Autograph Collection destination in a certified Dark Sky Community, the resort and its location offers an abundance of activities to cater to a variety of guests' interests.
Starting from the ADERO Canyon Trailhead, there’s a range of beginner, intermediate and advanced scenic hiking trails. For mountain biking enthusiasts there’s a 9.7 mile trail along the Lost Dog Trailhead.
The hotel offers on-site guided stargazing with local experts. One of those experts even has a former affiliation with NASA.
Get in a quality workout at The Club at ADERO’s 5,300-square-foot fitness center and spin studio that features 11 Peloton bikes. For guests looking for some relaxation, the spa has desert inspired body and facial treatments for recovery and rejuvenation.
Each of the rooms and suites at the hotel has its own private patio that offers expansive views overlooking the McDowell Mountains or Arizona’s famed Four Peaks.
Take advantage of the hotel’s Dark Sky Zone and viewpoint of the “Dog Star,” Canis Major Sirius, and book now through Aug. 31 to get 45% off.
The ADERO Scottsdale Resort is located at 13225 N. Eagle Ridge Dr. in Scottsdale.
To book a room, visit aderoscottsdale.com and click "book your stay."
