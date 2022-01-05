Jim Sherbert, a top chief executive and business advisor, will take attendees through an exploration of several pillars of U.S. and Arizona history in the Americana lifelong learning series at the Holland Center in Scottsdale.
Sherbert has a passion for history and the broad scope of events and people who make America unique among nations. The successful chief executive and business advisor’s career includes consumer and commercial manufacturing in the international market. Currently, Sherbert serves as the development leader of the Desert Foothills Leadership Academy and former board chair of The Holland Center.
Held on the second Tuesday of the month, the series will delve into one pillar of what makes the U.S. such a unique nation. Here’s what’s coming up during the series that runs through May:
January 11: American Pride
Often known as the most prideful nation on earth, the U.S. is a true human melting-pot. So much social complexity makes the U.S. the most racially and religiously integrated nation in modern times. This lecture will examine some of its most prideful features and discuss what drives the American ethos.
February 8: The History of Journalism in America
Journalism in 2022 has become enormously complex with numerous channels of communication, enormous competition, all bombarded onto an increasingly less learned populous. How did American journalism get where it is and where is it going?
March 8: Wall Street
Investors established the first corporations to shield themselves from liabilities incurred by companies. This lecture will examine the broad concepts of investing, including the risks and rewards, from both the perspective of a casual investor and that of a trader “on the floor.” They are often very different.
April 12: The History of Arizona
Like much of the rest of the West, Arizona’s history prior to statehood in 1912 featured mining, water, farming, and a few high-risk ventures. But many of the people who built the last of the 48 contiguous US states were quite interesting and make for a very good story.
May 10: Banking in America
In the early 1800s, credit was necessary to drive the industrial revolution, but there were few banking institutions. Today, America’s total banking assets exceed $24 trillion. We’ll answer the questions: how we got where America is today and how does banking really work?
Each lecture starts at 4pm and costs $10. For more information or to register, visit www.HollandCenter.org.
