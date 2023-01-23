Donate items or shop at the American Legion Post 34 auxiliary’s annual rummage sale, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28, where 100% of the proceeds benefit veterans.
The sale, which takes place at the Legion Post from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., features a variety of goods including clothing, thrift store goodies, furniture, electronics, household items, collectibles and more. The large sale attracts people from throughout Arizona every year.
“The auxiliary’s third annual rummage sale is a major fundraiser for the ALA Poppy Fund, which helps veterans in need,” said Susie Snider, chair. “The community, along with members of the Post, donate items for the event. These items include women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, thrift store goodies, household items, furniture, art, books, DVDs, CDs, toys, games, sporting goods, collectibles and more.”
The American Legion, formed in 1919, supports and advocates on behalf of veterans, active military and their families. The 501(c)(19) also supports the initiatives and programs of the American Legion while fostering patriotism and responsible citizenship. The American Legion is a non-secular, non-political organization.
For more information about the organization, visit azpost34.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.