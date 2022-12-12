With a number of different positions available, Abrazo Health is hosting an open house hiring event for its Scottsdale Campus and Cave Creek Hospital Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The hiring event will take place from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Scottsdale Campus, located at 3929 E. Bell Road in the glass conference room.
On-site interviews will be held for positions in all hospital departments on day and night shifts. Applicants should bring their resume and plan to meet with hiring managers for potential immediate job offers.
Career opportunities are available in multiple specialties for registered nurses, clinical support, allied health, environmental services, food services and more.
“Walk-in applicants are very welcome, and if you would like to let us know you are coming please email your resume to lauren.ribeiro@tenethealth.com,” said Abrazo Recruiter Lauren Ribeiro.
Abrazo Scottsdale Campus is a 120-bed acute care hospital near the intersection of State Route 51 and E. Bell Road that has served Northeast Valley residents for more than 30 years. Known for its surgical services including complex orthopedics and joint replacement, spine procedures, bariatrics and general surgery and emergency services, the hospital recently added a new cardiac catheterization lab.
Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital is a neighborhood hospital providing care closer to home for Cave Creek, Carefree and north Valley area residents. The hospital serves patients of all ages and includes a full emergency department, inpatient care, ultrasound, x-ray and CT scan, minor procedures, laboratory, pharmacy and other services.
To review current opportunities or to apply online, visit AbrazoHealth.com/careers.
Abrazo Health is one of the leading health systems in Arizona, serving the greater Phoenix area with advanced programs in cardiovascular, neurosciences, orthopedics, spine and sports medicine, trauma and emergency services, surgical robotics, general surgery and maternity care.
The Abrazo system includes Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Abrazo Surprise Hospital and Abrazo West Campus – along with freestanding emergency centers, primary care and specialty physician practices and graduate medical education programs.
For more information, visit AbrazoHealth.com.
