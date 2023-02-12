A card and box of chocolates is nice, but step things up this Valentine's Day by spending a little more time together with a cooking class at Marcellino Ristorante in Old Town Scottsdale.
Marcellino Ristorante will host a Learn and Lunch Cooking Class at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Hosted while the restaurant is closed to other guests, these intimate, watch-and-learn style classes will be at the Chef’s Island, where award-winning Chef Marcellino Verzino himself demonstrates how to prepare a signature dish while telling stories of his childhood growing up on a farm in Italy.
“I am passionate in crafting my cuisine using fresh, vibrant seasonal ingredients to create signature flavors while maintaining the integrity of true Italian cuisine,” Marcellino says on the Marcellino Ristorante website.
“Everything we propose is based on Italian life, from my cuisine to the European service, the music and of course the ambiance. Each reservation is taken with respect to quality time to enjoy it all. Dining with family or friends is a joyful experience. Your meal and conversation is a sacred part of Italian lifestyle and my wife, Sima, and I strive that it will always be here.”
The featured dish participants will learn to make in February is Zuppa Di Farro, a hearty and satisfying winter soup served with toasted Italian bread and an EVOO drizzle. Following the class, participants will get to enjoy a delectable lunch of the featured dish, plus an organic green salad and a sweet treat of handmade biscotti.
With Valentine's Day falling on a Tuesday this year, this Saturday cooking class is a great way to still be able to celebrate together.
Marcellino Ristorante hosts the Learn and Lunch cooking classes regularly. So, for those unavailable for the Feb. 18 class, they can still make a reservation for an upcoming class as a Valentine’s Day gift. Or, if people do attend and end up enjoying it, they can make it a regular date.
Of course, the class isn’t restricted to couples only. The Feb. 18 class is also a great option for single gals to enjoy together, and the classes have also become popular as a corporate thank you, team building exercise or gathering of friends.
The Learn and Lunch Cooking Class costs $80 per person, and reservations are required. To reserve a seat, call 480-990-9500. Marcellino Ristorante is located at 7114 E. Stetson Drive in Scottsdale. For more information, including a full class schedule, visit marcellinoristorante.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.