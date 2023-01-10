Do you want to make a resolution for 2023 that you will keep and be a habit for good — both permanent and impactful? You’ve found it if you resolve to be a Duet volunteer.
Volunteering has been one of the highlights of my decade of Duet experiences, and a resolution I have easily kept. The homebound and often isolated adults Duet serves through its volunteers are affectionately known as our “neighbors.” Let me introduce you to three of them that I came to know.
I remember one neighbor who was a strong, courageous, handsome Icelandic woman in her 80s. She was a pacesetter in her profession, the first woman to work inside her state’s correctional system. She taught me Icelandic history and customs. We traded recipes, mostly desserts, and our conversations often seemed to matter more than the necessary doctors’ appointments.
I remember another neighbor who was a fashionable, petite Italian seamstress who stopped counting birthdays at 75. She learned needle arts in Europe, immigrated to New York City, and worked in the high fashion houses there. She dressed for the eye doctor in her Sunday best, much of it bespoke. One day, she showed me elaborate liturgical garb she had designed and sewn herself. I can still envision those treasures.
I remember (every day) Dorothy, who died this year. She was a gentle woman of deep determination, quick wit, and abiding faith. She was proud to be six months older than Queen Elizabeth. As a Duet volunteer, I helped her shop, go to doctor’s appointments, pick up mail and made friendly phone calls to keep her connected. “It is what it is” was her mantra, as she relied on faith for strength and courage.
My late husband, Jim, and I helped Dorothy for six years to live with compassion, dignity and hope. She guided us as we too faced the challenges of aging. She became my personal role model for aging with love, grace and goodness. As Jim’s health declined, Dorothy motivated and inspired him to live every moment to the fullest. She seemed to grow stronger as her health grew weaker, and she taught us both that faith defies fear.
And so it goes with volunteering. A decade ago this New Year’s, Jim and I wanted to help Duet. Instead, we were the ones who received abundant blessings.
Neighbors near you now need help as 2023 dawns. Making and keeping a New Year’s resolution is possible when it is mutually beneficial. When you resolve to volunteer, you can be certain you will be helping yourself too.
Duet makes volunteering easy by working around your schedule and matching you with a neighbor near you. Sign up for an upcoming orientation today at duetaz.org or call 602-274-5022.
Duet: Partners In Health & Aging is a local nonprofit organization providing free of charge services for the health and wellbeing of aging homebound adults, family caregivers and grandparents raising grandchildren. Volunteer opportunities include taking neighbors grocery shopping, rides to medical appointments, friendly phone calls and visits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.