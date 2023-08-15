Featuring favorites like “Macbeth” and a modern spin on classics like “Othello,” Southwest Shakespeare Company has a wide range of productions for its 2023-2024 30th Anniversary season.
The season starts in October, but tickets just went live as of noon Tuesday.
Known for its bold and varied productions rooted in classical theater, Southwest Shakespeare will present three plays at Mesa Arts Center and two in the intimate theater space in Taliesin West. This will also be the first season led by Grant Mudge, the new executive director.
“It's such a delight to launch the 30th Anniversary Season of the Southwest Shakespeare with beloved favorites and a pair of wonderful plays that will be new to SSC audiences,” Mudge said. “The artists, staff and board are enormously excited to see you — in both of our theatrical homes.”
Flex ticket packages, (Bard Cards) are on sale for $360, which include five tickets to be used in any combination for any performance, premium seating and admission to the three Flachmann Seminars planned for the season.
Single tickets are $53/$63 for Mesa Arts Center performances and $45 for Taliesin West. Discounts are available for seniors, students and educators. Tickets can be purchased online at swshakespeare.org or over the phone by calling 480-644-6500.
Here’s a look at this season’s productions:
“Macbeth” by William Shakespeare
October 13-28 at Mesa Arts Center — Nesbitt/Elliott Playhouse
Experience “Macbeth,” a captivating tale of ambition, betrayal and supernatural forces. Step into the treacherous world of medieval Scotland, as a bold warrior obsessed with power descends into murderous madness. With its gripping plot, haunting themes and Shakespeare’s brilliance, “Macbeth” is a mesmerizing theatrical masterpiece.
“Becoming Othello: A Black Girl’s Journey” by Debra Ann Byrd
November 3-11 at Mesa Arts Center — Anita Cox Farnsworth Studio Theater
Fresh on the heels of performing this one-woman living memoir at Lincoln Center, Debra Ann Byrd brings “Becoming Othello: A Black Girl’s Journey,” to the Southwest Shakespeare stage. Fearlessly exploring her upbringing in Spanish Harlem and life as a single mother and artist, Byrd weaves her personal struggles and triumphs through her acclaimed, gender-switched performance as the Moor of Venice.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare
February 9-24, 2024, at Mesa Arts Center — Virginia G. Piper Repertory Theatre
Enter an enchanted realm where fairies meddle, lovers entangle and mischief reigns supreme. An enchanted forest is the playground for Puck, the magical fairy who spins a web of chaos with his delightful pranks and unpredictable tricks. With mistaken identities, hilarious misunderstandings and supernatural transformations, Shakespeare’s most beloved comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is a night of pure theatrical delight.
Southwest Shakespeare at Taliesin West — April production to be announced soon
April 11-14, 2024, at Taliesin West Music Pavilion
Held in the intimate and fascinating "home theater” of master architect Frank Lloyd Wright, Southwest Shakespeare’s performances at Taliesin West are wildly popular and quickly sell out. Riveting and entertaining, this series brings classical theater into a modern architectural space for a magical experience between actors and audience. Reserve a seat now for the April production which will be announced later this fall.
“The School for Lies” by David Ives (inspired by Molière)
May 9-13, 2024 at Taliesin West Music Pavilion
It’s 1666 and the brightest, wittiest salon in Paris is that of Célimène, a beautiful young widow so known for her satiric tongue that she’s being sued for it. Surrounded by shallow suitors, whom she lives off of without surrendering to, Célimène has managed to evade love since her beloved husband died — until today when Frank appears. With a cast of colorful characters and a rollercoaster ride of verbal acrobatics and clever word play, this wild farce is sure to leave audiences laughing out loud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.