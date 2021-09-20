The North Phoenix ZIP Code of 85087 encompasses the unincorporated community of New River, which is named after the seasonal wash of the same name, part of the Agua Fria River system.
Founded by “Lord” Phillip Darrell Duppa in 1868 as a stagecoach stop, for many years it was the terminus of the old Black Canyon Highway (now Interstate 17). The pavement ended in New River and continued as a dirt road to Prescott.
Residents are served by the Deer Valley Unified School District, with fire and emergency service provided through the Daisy Mountain Fire District. |CST
Buy a Home
The median sale price in 85087 is $557K — recent sales range from a 2bd/1ba, 1,092-sq.-ft. horse property for $319K, to a 4bd/2ba, 2,324 sq.-ft. custom home that sold for $686K. (Source: Redfin.com)
Get Outdoors
The palm trees seem out of character for the Desert Foothills Land Trust’s (DFLT) 20-acre New River Nature Reserve, but in 1886, it was a bustling ranch headquarters. The owners, the Frank Alkire family, planted palms and eucalyptus to shade their streamside home, the Flying Y Ranch.
Over 100 years later, rancher Steve Bragg bought the acreage. Realizing the historical and environmental significance of the property, he began discussions with DFLT, and deeded the reserve to the Land Trust in 1994.
The lush wildlife habitat, fed by a year-round spring, includes a rare willow and cottonwood forest, considered the most endangered forest type, as well as mesquites and native walnuts. Gates allow entrance for people on foot, bicycles or horseback. [Editor's note: you'll probably want to drive a higher-profile vehicle to access this area. The road leading in is loose dirt/rock and a "primitive, non-maintained" road.]
Location: The New River Reserve is accessible from Old Stage Coach Road, off the I-17 (take Exit 232), in New River
Hours: Open year-round to the public from dawn to dusk
Info: www.dflt.org/projects-1-2/new-river-nature-reserve
Take in Some Culture
Immediately to the east of 85087, in Cave Creek, is Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area, which encompasses 2,154 acres of diverse, rugged upper Sonoran Desert. Each month, park rangers lead visitors on an exploration of the area. This month, explore the art and culture of the area’s previous inhabitants, Sept. 25 at the “Hohokam Ruins of Spur Cross” ranger-led presentation.
Location: Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area, 44000 N. Spur Cross Rd., Cave Creek, 85331
Hours: May 1 – Oct. 31, 5am–9pm, daily; Nov. 1 – April 30, 6am–8pm, daily
Info: www.maricopacountyparks.net; 602.506.2930, Ext. 8
Enjoy a Bite to Eat & a Good Time
New River’s Roadrunner Restaurant and Saloon offers guests “the best food and entertainment in the service industry” in a western atmosphere that includes bull riding, live music and hot food. Roadrunner says that “fun” is their goal and residents can put that to the test for themselves when the establishment hosts its Mr. Lucky’s 55th Anniversary Party featuring bull riding and music from Western Bred, Sept. 25.
Location: 47801 N. Black Canyon Hwy., New River, 85087
Info: www.roadrunnerrestaurantandsaloon.com; 623.465.9903
