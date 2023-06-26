With festivals, parades and fireworks galore, it can be hard to decide what you want to do in honor of America’s birthday. To help while planning out your day of festivities, check out some of these Fourth of July events happening in and around the Valley.
Dining Specials
STK Steakhouse
Celebrate the Fourth of July with an all-day happy hour at STK Steakhouse. From July 1 through July 4 they’ll have a $17.76 red, white and blue steak topping — lobster tail, blue corn tortilla and garlic cream.
Where: 7134 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
Cost: Prices vary
Info: stksteakhouse.com
SugarJam
This local brunch and bakery spot in Scottsdale will be offering either an apple or cherry pie for the holiday. Pre-order your pie and pick it up by July 2 so you and your friends can indulge in your sweet tooth while watching the fireworks.
Where: 15111 N. Hayden Road, Suite 170, Scottsdale
Cost: Prices vary
Info: sjsouthernkitchen.com
U.S. Egg
U.S. Egg is offering a variety of deals to get you in the holiday spirit this Fourth of July. From now until the 4th guests can get discounted Bloody Mary and Mimosa flights and their patriotic Stars and Stripes waffle dish. Topped with strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream, their fluffy waffle is made to look like the American Flag.
With their $17.95 mimosa flight, you get to choose any three of their mimosa options and for $24.95 you can get their blood mary flight that includes four 10-ounce servings. U.S. Egg has five bloody mary variations for you to choose from.
Where: Six locations in Scottsdale, Tempe, Phoenix and Chandler
Cost: Prices vary
Info: useggrestaurant.com
ADERO Scottsdale Resort
What better way to spend the Fourth of July than with a good ol’ traditional BBQ. ADERO Scottsdale Resort will be hosting a BBQ fest under the stars featuring their newly appointed executive chef, Chris Knight.
There will be lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with burgers, hot dogs and brats. From 5:30 to 9 p.m. they’ll have everything from St. Louis ribs with bread and butter pickles to thirty hour pulled pork, hot links topped with caramelized onions, charred poblano peppers and more. Cocktails are available poolside from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. they’ll have live music playing everything from the 60s to today’s hits.
Where: 13225 N. Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale
Cost: $90 all-you-can-eat including drinks
Info: aderoscottsdale.com
Kona Grill
Kona Grill will be having an all-day happy hour on the Fourth of July. Get festive and order their red, white and blue margarita flight for $12.
Where: 7014 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale and 2224 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert
Cost: Prices vary
Info: konagrill.com
Pedal Haus Brewery
It’s estimated that this Fourth of July Americans will eat 150 million hot dogs, that’s why Pedal Haus Brewery is celebrating Independence Day by serving a special Chicago dog. For $17.76 you’ll get a 100% all-beef hotdog with relish, sliced tomatoes, chopped onions, pickle spears, yellow mustard and celery salt, tater tots and a Day Drinker light lager.
With your purchase of their Chicago dog combination, you’ll also get a pair of Pedal Haus July Fourth sunglasses and a Diamondbacks raffle entry. There will be five winners from the raffle. Those winners will walk away with four tickets to a game, two signed baseballs, a signed bat and a Pedal Haus Baseball tee.
Where: 214 E. Roosevelt St., Phoenix and 730 S. Mill Ave., Suite 102, Tempe
Cost: $17.76 for the Chicago dog combo
Info: pedalhausbrewery.com
Pieology Pizzeria
From June 26 through July 4, Pieology Pizzeria will be having a special promo deal available in-store across all of their locations. You can add any of their cheese breads to your order for only $4. Additionally, they’re unveiling three new savory cheese breads for you to choose from. Try out their new alfredo jalapeno cheese bread, buffalo cheese bread or pesto feta cheese bread.
Where: Various locations
Cost: Prices vary
Info: pieology.com
Events
Scottsdale Fourth of July Celebration at WestWorld
Returning to WestWorld for the 10th year is the Scottsdale Fourth of July Celebration. This year they’re bringing the largest firework display in Scottsdale history! The event runs from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with the fireworks starting at 9.
While waiting for the fireworks to start, enjoy live entertainment, games, activities. You can expect everything from a cold beer and cheeseburgers slider eating competition, to a Medieval Times show, parade of heroes, bull-riding rodeo and mutton busting for children while enjoying the AC in the 300,000 square-foot Tony Nelssen Equestrian Center.
Where: 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale
Cost: Indoor Backyard BBQ tickets range from $25 - $45; Polo Field $40 per car; Fireworks only $20 per car
Info: scottsdale4th.com
Esteban 4th of July Concert Event El Pedregal
Award-winning, Arizona-based guitarist, Esteban, will be performing at El Pedregal at The Boulders in Scottsdale for an exclusive Independence Day concert and event. Joining Esteban on the stage will be renowned violinist and daughter, Teresa Joy, son Ben Paul on bass and Grammy Award-winning drummer, Joe Morris. They’ll be playing classical Spanish fusion with a contemporary rock influence.
The festival will start at 5:30 p.m. with food, drinks, face painting, a variety of vendors and more. Esteban will take the stage at 7 p.m.
Where: 34505 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Cost: $35 - $79
Info: estebanmusic.com/concert-events
Fourth at the Fountain
Celebrate the Fourth of July with beautiful Fountain Hills as your backdrop. The evening festivities will begin at 7 p.m. with music, live entertainment from renowned band Rock Lobster, prizes and other activities. At 9 p.m. the sky will light up in fireworks over Fountain Lake as the iconic fountain is illuminated in red, white and blue.
Where: 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills
Cost: Free
Info: experiencefountainhills.org
The Great All-American Car Show
If you’re a car lover you have to be sure to be at the “hottest car show Independence Day celebration in the Valley.” Located in the Mesa Convention Center, the Great All-American Car Show features classic American cars. Take a stroll down memory lane as you admire cars from decades past. A new addition to this year’s celebration is the Freedom Farm that’ll display antique and modern farm equipment.
Where: 263 N. Center St., Mesa
Cost: Free
Info: azcelebrationoffreedom.com/car-show
Tempe Fourth of July Celebration
Looking for a local, family-friendly party? Head over to Tempe Diablo Stadium for their 75th Annual Tempe Fourth of July Celebration. There will be everything from live music and delicious food to their Family Fun Zone.
Sit back and enjoy a drink while your younger family members burn off some energy before the grand finale fireworks show. The Kid Zone has a variety of inflatables, a rock wall and cold, icy treats to enjoy.
Where: 2200 W. Alameda Drive, Tempe
Cost: $10
Info: tempe4th.com
Queen Creek’s Hometown Fourth
From 4 - 9 p.m. Schnepf Farms will be hosting an Independence Day celebration full of food trucks, craft vendors, live music, water inflatables, a foam water pit, fireworks display and more. Tickets must be purchased online prior to the event.
Where: 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek
Cost: $40 per car
Info: schnepffarms.com
