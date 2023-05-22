For over a decade, the community has gathered at the Anthem Veterans Memorial to honor and remember those who gave their lives in service to the United States military, a tradition that continues this Memorial Day.
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 12032, American Legion Post 128 and the Daisy Mountain Veterans (DMV) invite the public to participate in tributes to the nation’s fallen heroes with a flag run/ruck on Saturday, May 27 and ceremony Monday, May 29.
“This is a way we ensure that we never forget those that have given the ultimate sacrifice. It's not just a day of barbecues, but it's a day of shedding tears, of reflecting on memories and letting those family members know that their loved ones will never be forgotten,” said Chuck Hale, event organizer, VFW Post 12032 commander and DMV member.
Gut Check Flag Run/Ruck
On Saturday, May 27, grab some friends, a flag or even dust off an old rucksack and join the patriotic Gut Check Flag 5k/10k Trail Run/Ruck. All donations and a portion of the proceeds will go to DMV, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit comprised of former service members, active duty military, families of above or anyone whose interest is the well-being of Veterans and their families. The organization’s mission is to honor, support and thank all who have served and who are currently serving in the military.
“Our goal is to get as many people as possible to carry an American flag during the event, high and proud, either individually or with a team,” Hale said.
“We hope everyone in the community comes out to fly their flags and, most importantly, to honor those who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. We look forward to seeing you on the trail Memorial Day weekend.”
Attendees can choose between a 5k or 10k course, both of which are an out and back at Black Canyon Trails. Participants can also choose their own pace and whether or not to carry a rucksack. Registration is required, and can be done in advance at gutcheckfitness.com or in-person at the event. Check-in begins at 6 a.m., followed by a race briefing at 6:45 a.m. The run/ruck kicks off at 7 a.m.
Memorial Day Ceremony, “A Day of Remembrance”
Then, at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, the public is invited to attend the annual Memorial Day ceremony, “A Day of Remembrance,” honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans who have fallen while in service. The ceremony is hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12031, American Legion Post 128 and Daisy Mountain Veterans with support from the Anthem Community Council.
“Memorial Day is to recognize those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of our country,” Hale said. “I’ve got a couple of KIA pavers of some brothers of mine, so Memorial Day is a day of good memories and bad memories, but it's a day to put everything down, reflect and be grateful.”
The ceremony’s keynote speaker will be Colonel Deborah Lehker (USAFR, retired). Lehker started her nursing career in 1994 and was commissioned into the Air Force Reserve Nurse Corps in 1995, joining the 944th Medical Squadron at Luke Air Force Base. She was mobilized to support the Global war on Terrorism four times since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Lehker’s duties were first served stateside to support the critical care units at 60th Medical Group at Travis Air Force Base in California, and then three times overseas to Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan.
“We are honored Colonel Lehker will serve as our keynote speaker this year. She has seen firsthand the cost of war and the highest costs paid by our brave,” Hale said.
Additional ceremony highlights will include the POW/MIA table remembrance ceremony, the playing of “Taps” and ringing of the Memorial Bell honoring those veterans Killed in Action and Missing in Action, followed by a moment of silence. The Musical Theater of Anthem Outreach Group will provide the program music and lead a community sing-a-long of “God Bless America.”
The ceremony is expected to last approximately 45 minutes. Seating and parking are limited, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring lawn chairs or blankets. The Anthem Veterans Memorial is located at Anthem Community Park, 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy. in Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.