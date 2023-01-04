The Foothills Food Bank is kicking off 2023 with a free Shred-a-Thon and prescription take-back event on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon in Cave Creek.
The event has been expanded to include small electronics, phones and computers for safe disposal and an opportunity to donate clothing, housewares and books to the Goldmine Thrift Store and Desert Foothills Library, both located in Cave Creek. The collection site is in the public parking lot at 6061 E. Hidden Valley Dr., one block south of Cave Creek Road.
“It’ll be a great day to check off your first New Year’s resolution to clean out your closets, garage and files,” said Leigh Zydonik, executive director of the Foothills Food Bank. “We will be shredding documents on site and our partners will be accepting gently used items for our local library and thrift stores and destroying computer equipment to protect personal data.”
Monetary donations and donations of non-perishable pantry items are always appreciated. There are no geographic limits, and the event is open to everyone.
“The partnerships we have within the community make this event an easy way to protect identities, rid our community of potentially harmful prescription meds and clean out closets to benefit local organizations all in one day. Everyone wins,” Zydonik said.
Event sponsors are United Healthcare and Hayden Electric. Community partners include Wells Fargo Bank, Town of Cave Creek, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Desert Foothills Public Library, Goldmine Thrift Store, Tech 4 Life and North Valley Junk Removal.
Founded in 1988, the Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center provides food for neighbors experiencing food insecurity as well as resources for other support services available in north Maricopa and southern Yavapai counties.
The Cave Creek pantry is located at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Dr. and can be reached at 480-488-1145. The Black Canyon City Pantry is located at 34550 S. Black Canyon Highway and can be reached at 623-374-9441.
For more information, visit foothillsfoodbank.com.
