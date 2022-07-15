Flat 9 Entertainment presents the PurpleXperience at the Chandler Center for the Arts on Saturday, July 16 at 8 p.m.
The Purple Xperience is a five-piece group hailing from Prince’s birthplace, Minneapolis, Minn. They have been touring around the country since its inception in 2011 by Dr. Fink and front-man Marshall Charloff – bringing the greatest and most authentic production of Prince and The Revolution in the world to audiences of all generations. Since 2011 Purple Xperience has entertained well over 300 thousand fans.
Tickets can be purchased
Chandler Center for the Arts is located at 250 N. Arizona Ave.
