Plexus Worldwide, a local health and wellness company, invites the public to join them for the Seventh Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Salt River Fields Stadium to honor those who gave their lives on September 11, 2001.
Approximately 1,500 people, including firefighters in uniform, climb the equivalent of 110 stories and each participant will pay tribute to an FDNY firefighter, police officer or EMS who entered the World Trade Center to save others on the day that shook America.
Residents, community members and firefighters are all invited to join them in climbing steps to pay tribute during the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb this Saturday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Salt River Fields Stadium at Talking Stick, located off the Loop 101 at 7555 N. Pima Road.
On-site registration is available starting at 4 p.m. A special ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m., participants begin climbing at 7 p.m. and an after party will happen until 10 p.m. Participants who pre-registered can pick up their packets and commemorative shirts Friday, Sept. 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Salt River Fields.
“We are honored to be a sponsor of this meaningful event again this year,” said Elizabeth Woods, senior manager of corporate responsibility for Plexus Worldwide.
“The opportunity to commemorate the fallen firefighters and victims of 9/11 locally with the Salt River Firefighters is of true significance for the Plexus community.”
The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community operates the Salt River Field facilities where the annual event takes place. All proceeds from the event will benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Salt River Firefighters Relief Fund to provide assistance to families of fallen members of the public safety community.
