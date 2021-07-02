It’s Independence Day weekend, and we’ve rounded up four family-friendly ways to get out and celebrate safely Saturday and Sunday. Stay cool and enjoy! |CST
CreekWest Summer Fest — July 3
Cave Creek’s monthly summer event, CreekWest Summer Fest, continues Saturday, July 3. The event, which kicked off in June, takes place the first Saturday of the month through September. From 3–8pm guests are invited to explore the Western town for family-friendly activities.
At Big Earl’s Greasy Eats, guests can enjoy shaved ice, a bounce house, drive in movies and a full bar with drink specials. Location: 6135 E. Cave Creek Rd. Info: bigearlsgreasyeats.com; 480.575.7889.
For Frozen and Marvel lovers, Bryan’s Black Mountain Barbecue will host a character lunch from 3–6pm and live music from 6–9pm. Location: 6130 E. Cave Creek Rd. Info: bryansbarbecue.com; 480.575.7155.
At Local Johnny’s, children can enjoy a water slide bounce house, live music from 6–9pm, two full bars, drink specials, free samples and more. Location: 6033 E. Cave Creek Rd. Info: localjonnys.com; 480.488.7473.
Guests can enjoy pinball games at The Eddy in addition to a Food Truck Roundup including Hibachibot. (Tentative.) Location: 6006 E. Cave Creek Rd. Info: hibachibot.com; 602.214.6989
At Frontier Town, enjoy Quick Duck Draw and more family fun and games and movies from 9am–1pm. Location: 6245 E. Cave Creek Rd. Info: frontiertownaz.com; 480.488.9129.
Beyond providing cool, family fun for locals, the monthly events will benefit local businesses and nonprofits. In July, Rural Metro Fire benefits.
Anthem Independence Day Celebration — July 3
Families are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs and sit back to enjoy Anthem’s Independence Day Celebration, which will be held Saturday, July 3, at Anthem Community Park, 6–10pm, with the fireworks finale at 9:30pm.
The free, fun-filled event will include a fireworks display, fun rides and water slides, music and dancing with a live DJ, roving entertainers and festival food.
Location: 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway. Info: onlineatanthem.com.
Enjoy the Fourth at the Fountain
The Town of Fountain Hills will celebrate Independence Day with live music, food trucks and fireworks on July 4.
Join friends and neighbors at Fountain Park this July 4. The festivities will kick off at 7pm with music and prizes. Rock Lobster will perform from 7:30–9pm, and the Fourth at the Fountain program will conclude with a majestic fireworks display at 9pm over the park’s picturesque Fountain Lake.
Location: 16705 E. Avenue of the Fountains. Info: experiencefountainhills.org.
Red, White & COOL Patriotic Celebration, July 4 in Scottsdale
The Subaru Presents 4th of July Celebration will offer three ways to celebrate Independence Day at WestWorld of Scottsdale:
Indoor VIP Backyard BBQ. Celebrants will stay cool in the North Hall of Westworld with food by Chef Michael DeMaria of M Culinary, table seating to dine and gather, as well as access to fun and games and festivities: a “snow day in July” with a giant snow slide; face painters; balloon artists; crossword puzzles and coloring books on each table; a roving magician; and musical entertainment. Plus, a 2,000-cupcake display of the American Flag for all to enjoy. At 8pm, huge garage doors of Westworld open for guests to proceed to outdoors for seating to view fireworks in comfort.
Polo Field Parking. West of the North Hall at the WestWorld complex is an area for “BYOP,” as in bring your own party. Fireworks views set against the panoramas of the McDowell Mountains include a larger space surrounding each vehicle to enjoy BYO food and beverage, and patrons’ own blankets and chairs to enjoy the show.
General Admission Parking. This is an area of reserved lots north of the North Hall for prime firework views.
Festivities get underway at 5pm for VIP celebrants; Polo Field and GA parking opens at 6:30pm.
Location: 16601 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale. Info: scottsdale4th.com.
PLUS: American Legion Post 34 opens to the public July 4
American Legion Post 34 will open its doors to the public on July 4. Visitors can purchase a tasty BBQ meal between noon and 4pm and enjoy live music from 2–6pm.
American Legion Post 34 is located at 6272 E. Cave Creek Rd., in Cave Creek.
