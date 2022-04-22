Guests dressed to impress.JPG
2023BeachBallchairelects_ Jenny Goldman Dana Ardebili.JPG

2023 Beach Ball Chair-elects: Jenny Goldman, Dana Ardebili
Alexa Schneider and Alison Shepard.JPG

Alexa Schneider, Alison Shepard
Aubrey and Shawn West_Victoria Hume and Freddie Bracamonte.JPG

Aubrey & Shawn West, Victoria Hume, Freddie Bracamonte
Chance and Erica Cozby_Scott and Brandi Jenkins.JPG

Chance & Erica Cozby, Scott & Brandi Jenkins
Corinne Barkan_Brie Fonseca_Sara Bandura_Julie Duncan.JPG

Corinne Barkan, Brie Fonseca, Sara Bandura, Julie Duncan
Elliot and Corinne Barkan.JPG

Elliot & Corinne Barkan
Erica and Chance Cozby.JPG

Erica & Chance Cozby
Event chairs_Natalie Thimsen Julie Duncan.JPG

Event chairs: Natalie Thimsen, Julie Duncan
Fire Dancers.JPG

Fire Dancer
Ginger Brandt_Onnalee Gettler_Don Brandt.JPG

Ginger Brandt, Onnalee Gettler, Don Brandt
Susan Casper_Sidney Smith.JPG

Susan Casper, Sidney Smith
Taylor Melvin_Kevin and Brooke Kopp_Kat Flader_Steve Schnall.JPG

Taylor Melvin, Kevin & Brooke Kopp, Kat Flader, Steve Schnall

Guests traded tuxedos and glittering gowns for resort-wear inspired cocktail attire at the Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation’s annual signature event. After more than two decades, the tradition continued and took on a new cocktail party format, raising more than $1 million. This year’s theme was “Meet me in Tulum” chaired by Julie Duncan and Natalie Thimsen and was presented by Berkshire Hathaway, BHE Renewables, Long Companies Realty, and BHE U.S. Transmission, was held at the Arizona Biltmore Spire Bar and Lawn. The exclusive early evening affair offered a “beachside” experience where guests escaped to Tulum for an immersive experience while savoring surf and turf chef’s table selections complemented with heavy hors d’oeuvres before closing the evening with top-performing country artist Chase Rice. . A longtime tradition at Beach Ball, employees at Phoenix Children’s were recognized with the Dr. Herbert J. and Julie Louis “Spirit of Hope” Award. Proceeds from generous sponsors and guests will support Phoenix Children’s delivery of world-class care for generations to come. A portion of proceeds raised benefits the Hope Fund and goes to support the areas of greatest need at Phoenix Children’s, as well as a new fund to honor Phoenix Children’s employees to show appreciation for their monumental efforts over the past two years. phoenixchildrens.org

