Guests traded tuxedos and glittering gowns for resort-wear inspired cocktail attire at the Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation’s annual signature event. After more than two decades, the tradition continued and took on a new cocktail party format, raising more than $1 million. This year’s theme was “Meet me in Tulum” chaired by Julie Duncan and Natalie Thimsen and was presented by Berkshire Hathaway, BHE Renewables, Long Companies Realty, and BHE U.S. Transmission, was held at the Arizona Biltmore Spire Bar and Lawn. The exclusive early evening affair offered a “beachside” experience where guests escaped to Tulum for an immersive experience while savoring surf and turf chef’s table selections complemented with heavy hors d’oeuvres before closing the evening with top-performing country artist Chase Rice. . A longtime tradition at Beach Ball, employees at Phoenix Children’s were recognized with the Dr. Herbert J. and Julie Louis “Spirit of Hope” Award. Proceeds from generous sponsors and guests will support Phoenix Children’s delivery of world-class care for generations to come. A portion of proceeds raised benefits the Hope Fund and goes to support the areas of greatest need at Phoenix Children’s, as well as a new fund to honor Phoenix Children’s employees to show appreciation for their monumental efforts over the past two years. phoenixchildrens.org
29th Annual Beach Ball Signature Event
