After two years of being entirely online, the Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival (GPJFF) will have a limited return to in-theater film screenings with its upcoming hybrid 27th Annual Festival.
The festival will feature both in-person and virtual screening components, each celebrating Jewish culture through film and bringing an exciting lineup of films showcasing Jewish life, traditions, history and heritage to Arizona.
The longest-running film festival in the Valley, the Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival enters its 27th year by presenting 24 feature-length Jewish films hailing from over a dozen different countries. Viewers will have the opportunity to travel from the beaches of south Florida to the “ateliers” of Paris; from a high rise in Tel Aviv to the lush, rolling hills of Monticello; from the backrooms and boardrooms of Germany to villages and towns of wartime Europe.
Three carefully-selected films will screen in-person at Harkins Theater locations in Scottsdale and Tempe from Sunday, Feb. 19 through Monday, Feb. 20. Virtual screenings will begin Thursday, Feb. 23 and continue through Sunday, March 5. All virtual showings will be available throughout the entire virtual festival timespan and will no longer be limited to a 72-hour screening window.
The return to limited in-theater screenings takes into consideration the desires of many festival attendees, according to Tricia Beran, GPJFF co-executive director.
“While many of our festival goers have made it clear they love the flexibility and ease of watching our festival films from home, we know that the in-person socializing and in-theater event energy are a key aspect of the festival,” Beran explained.
Over the last quarter of a century, the popularity of the film festival has grown alongside the Valley's population.
“The Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival has earned its place as a top cultural event for Jews and non-Jewish residents because our team of committed screening volunteers from across the greater Phoenix area spend hundreds of hours previewing films to find the most entertaining and eye-opening new films that delight and teach us about Jewish experiences,” said Sue Addato, GPJFF's co-executive director.
Short films and bonus post-film content with filmmakers and experts on film subjects will accompany some screenings.
Individual tickets to either one in-theater or one household virtual screening are $15. A six-ticket bundle for the virtual film fest is available for $80, and a pass for all films streaming virtually is available for $250.
For more information on the festival or to purchase tickets, go to gpjff.org.
Virtual Screenings include “Alegria,” “America,” “Barren,” “The Blue Box,” “Charlotte,” “The Conference,” “Golda,” “Haute Couture,” “Karaoke,” “The Levys of Monticello,” “The Longest Journey: The Jews From Rhodes,” “Lost Transport,” “The Man in the Basement,” “March 1968,” “More Than a Roll With a Hole,” “More Than I Deserve,” “My Neighbor Adolf,” “Reckonings,” “Rose,” “Schächten,” “Shtetlers” and “Valiant Hearts.”
In-theater screenings:
“Farewell, Mr. Haffmann”
A story of moral corruption of character, this drama is set in 1942 Nazi-occupied Paris. A Jewish jeweler turns over his shop to his assistant for the duration of the war. Unable to successfully flee the country, the jeweler seeks refuge in the cellar of his own shop, where Nazis have become frequent customers. This film is in French with English subtitles.
Harkins Tempe Marketplace 16, Sunday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m.
Harkins Shea 14, Sunday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m.
“iMordecai”
“Taxi” co-stars Judd Hirsch and Carol Kane reunite and star as Mordecai and Fela, married Holocaust survivors living in Florida in this new comedic film that shows you’re never too old to learn something new. When Mordecai's ancient flip phone breaks, he befriends a young woman who teaches him the wonders of the iPhone and opens him up to new experiences and adventures.
Harkins Shea 14 Sunday, Feb. 19, 3 p.m.
“The Replacement”
In this thriller set in 1982 Spain, a young police officer moves to a village by the sea with his family to start a new position, hoping the sea air will cure his sick daughter. With his eccentric police partner, he begins to investigate the murder of the officer he replaced. He discovers a group of German ex-Nazis who, having previously fled to South America, now live in the village unscathed by the past. This film is in Spanish with English subtitles.
