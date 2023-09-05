It’s the most edible time of the year! The Arizona Restaurant Association, an organization which advocates for and supports the hospitality industry throughout the state, announces the return of its popular bi-annual event, Arizona Restaurant Week (ARW) — taking place Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 17.
During 2023 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week, diners can indulge in 10 full days of culinary exploration, in which they are encouraged to discover the breadth of amazing food and beverage options available throughout the state — at just a fraction of the usual cost.
Fall ARW features a variety of restaurants from small chef-driven, independently owned establishments to five-star fine dining and represents a wide array of cuisines.
“We’ve been presenting Arizona Restaurant Week to our dining community for more than 15 years and each event proves better and more exciting — with new and returning restaurants that offer a comprehensive array of choices for diners,” said Arizona Restaurant Association President and CEO Steve Chucri.
“We encourage you to enjoy your favorite restaurants, try new ones and most importantly, get out there and support our hospitality industry that continues to succeed largely due to customers’ loyalty. We are so thankful to be part of such an enthusiastic dining community.”
During ARW, participating restaurants offer specific menus featuring hyper-seasonal or limited-availability ingredients and, oftentimes, dishes that are not generally on their regular menus, allowing diners to get a new taste of chefs’ culinary talents and creativity.
Through this unique opportunity, guests can enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu for just $33, $44 or $55 per person (and in some cases per couple!). Wine or cocktail pairings are often also available to enhance the ARW dining experience at participating restaurants for an additional charge.
Currently, more than 180 restaurants around the state are participating in this fall's ARW, giving diners a multitude of choices when it comes to cuisine, price point and range of experience.
A complete list of restaurants participating, as well as their exclusive menus, is available at arizonarestaurantweek.com.
Stay tuned for more information about Carefree Restaurant Week, Monday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Sept. 24.
