Jacquie Dorrance, Katie Mueller, Carrie Hall, Erin Gogolak.jpg

Jacquie Dorrance, Katie Mueller, Carrie Hall, Erin Gogolak
Cactus Bloom Dessert.jpg
Carrie Hall, Dr. Michael T. Lawton, Jacquie Dorrance, Katie Mueller.jpg

Carrie Hall, Dr. Michael T. Lawton, Jacquie Dorrance, Katie Mueller
Centerpiece.jpg
Dr. Michael T. Lawton, Laurie and Budd Florkiewicz.jpg

Dr. Michael T. Lawton, Laurie & Budd Florkiewicz
Dr. Michael T. Lawton, Sandy and Mike Hecomovich.jpg

Dr. Michael T. Lawton, Sandy & Mike Hecomovich

The Women’s Board of Barrow Neurological Foundation raised a record-breaking $10.4 million for Barrow Neurological Institute through the 2022 Barrow Grand Ball. Women’s Board members Jacquie Dorrance and Katie Mueller co-chaired the event, inspiring members and donors during these unprecedented times. The Women’s Board has raised more than $93 million to support the research of the world’s leading physicians, scientists, and clinicians at Barrow.This year, the Grand Ball committee selected the innovative research of Zaman Mirzadeh, MD, PhD, a researcher and neurosurgeon at Barrow, as its project investigating brain-based approaches to controlling blood sugar that have the potential to pave the way for new, groundbreaking therapies for those battling type 1 and type 2 diabetes. In addition to diabetes research, funds from the 2022 Barrow Grand Ball supported research in other critical areas, including stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, aneurysms and AVMs, neurorehabilitation, concussion, neuroimmunology, neuroimaging, migraine, brain tumors, spinal disorders, and more. supportbarrow.org

