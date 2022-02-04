Grease2.JPG

This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and more!) of Things to Do, including Romeo & Juliet, Feb. 10-13! We hope to see you Around Town, Jan. 4–10!

FEBRUARY 4 

64th Annual Hashknife Pony Express Arrival 

Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West 

www.scottsdalewesternweek.com 

FEBRUARY 4-13 

Bonnie & Clyde 

Desert Stages Theatre 

www.desertstages.org; 480.483.1664 

FEBRUARY 4-20 

A Soldier’s Play 

Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center 

www.blacktheatretroupe.org 

WeBanjo3_020522_credit Brian Dalthorp.jpg

FEBRUARY 5 

We Banjo 3 

Chandler Center for the Arts 

www.chandlerarts.org 

FEBRUARY 5 

Arizona Indian Festival 

Brown Avenue & 1st Street 

www.scottsdalewesternweek.com 

FEBRUARY 5 

68th Annual Scottsdale Parada del Sol Historic Parade and Trail’s End Festival 

Old Town Scottsdale 

www.scottsdalewesternweek.com 

FEBRUARY 6 

You’ve Got a Friend: Songs of Carole King & James Taylor 

Chandler Center for the Arts 

www.chandlerarts.org 

Jukebox Memories 2.JPG

FEBRUARY 6 

Jukebox Memories 

Fountain Hills Theater 

https://fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661 

FEBRUARY 9-13 

Pip & Squeek Go to the Show 

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater 

https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/; 602.262.2050 

Xavier Foley_ Double Bass.jpg

FEBRUARY 10 

Xavier Foley: Double Bass 

Mesa Arts Center 

www.mesaartscenter.com 

Ballet Arizona

13_Act III wings BARRELL IOVINO

FEBRUARY 10-13 

Romeo & Juliet 

Symphony Hall 

www.balletaz.org; 602.381.1096 

Ballet Arizona

13_Act III wings BARRELL IOVINO

THROUGH FEBRUARY 13 

Grease 

Fountain Hills Theater 

https://fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661 

FEBRUARY 10-27 

Women in Jeopardy! 

Herberger Theater 

www.arizonatheatre.org 

