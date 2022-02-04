This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and more!) of Things to Do, including Romeo & Juliet, Feb. 10-13! We hope to see you Around Town, Jan. 4–10!
FEBRUARY 4
64th Annual Hashknife Pony Express Arrival
Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
FEBRUARY 4-13
Bonnie & Clyde
Desert Stages Theatre
www.desertstages.org; 480.483.1664
FEBRUARY 4-20
A Soldier’s Play
Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center
FEBRUARY 5
We Banjo 3
Chandler Center for the Arts
FEBRUARY 5
Arizona Indian Festival
Brown Avenue & 1st Street
FEBRUARY 5
68th Annual Scottsdale Parada del Sol Historic Parade and Trail’s End Festival
Old Town Scottsdale
FEBRUARY 6
You’ve Got a Friend: Songs of Carole King & James Taylor
Chandler Center for the Arts
FEBRUARY 6
Jukebox Memories
Fountain Hills Theater
https://fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661
FEBRUARY 9-13
Pip & Squeek Go to the Show
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater
https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/; 602.262.2050
FEBRUARY 10
Xavier Foley: Double Bass
Mesa Arts Center
FEBRUARY 10-13
Romeo & Juliet
Symphony Hall
www.balletaz.org; 602.381.1096
THROUGH FEBRUARY 13
Grease
Fountain Hills Theater
https://fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661
FEBRUARY 10-27
Women in Jeopardy!
Herberger Theater
