Kenny Loggins will headline this year’s Good Life Festival in Queen Creek after announcing his retirement from touring at the conclusion of his upcoming dates — now branded as a farewell tour — which will find him on the road through October.
“It’s been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I’m fortunate to have had such a long touring career,” Loggins said in a statement. “I don’t see this as the end of my professional career but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring.”
Billed as the "This Is It" final tour, the legendary Loggins promises to “sum up the emotional story of my music” with each performance.
One of those performances will be next month at the 12th Annual Shea Homes Good Life Festival presented by Subaru March 25-26 at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek.
The Good Life Festival is a two-day rock concert that will feature Loggins as this year's headliner and rock bands Kansas and Blue Oyster Cult along with food and wine, craft beer and bourbon sampling, shopping and more. The performing celebrity musicians will showcase their musical artistry on the outdoor stage for fans to enjoy. Saturday gates open at 1:30 p.m. and on Sunday gates open at 12:30 p.m.
For the first time, the festival will feature a “Complete Circle of Care” pavilion presenting the most advanced breakthroughs in health, including the SenSights app, a cloud-based platform that delivers remote monitoring, personal emergency response and telehealth services for seniors, with the first 5,000 guests receiving a companion SenSights watch; Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) suite technology that sends electrical pulses emulating benefits of a full body, intensive work out; artificial intelligence health technology breakthroughs; antiaging breakthroughs and more.
It will be a true health and wellness experience offering complimentary advanced, cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence breakthroughs in health, meet leading specialized physicians with expertise in areas of anti-aging as well as strength and conditioning, and shop for state-of-the-art physiological and anti-aging products.
Legendary rock band Kansas, creators of classic hits “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust In the Wind,” will perform on Saturday, March 25, while "This is it" singer/songwriter Loggins will bring fans into the "Danger Zone,” feeling "Footloose" and yearning to “Return to Pooh Corner" during the second day of the festival on Sunday, March 26. Other musical acts on Saturday will include 1964 The Tribute and Steve Augeri, famed lead singer of Journey.
General admission is $50 with reserved seating ranging from $75 to $100. There is also VIP ticket upgrades and $25 Beverage Tasting Passports are available onsite. Tickets are on sale now at TheGoodLifeFest.
Subaru returns as presenting sponsor of the Good Life Festival and will feature a colorful showroom-style display of the latest lineup of vehicles.
“We are delighted to be part of this amazing lifestyle event for our third year in a row. It seems ‘the good life’ is actually happening every year for so many to enjoy,” said Eric Park, LA zone marketing manager for Subaru of America.
“Being able to spend time in the countryside with great music, food and camping – can’t get better than that. But, most important for Subaru, is being able to match donations to benefit The Phoenix Theater – through our Love Promise – ‘Loves to Learn’ pillar, it all speaks to our brand. Subaru is about being a part of enjoying life’s moments and giving back to local communities.”
The historic springtime destination music event weekend has Queen Creek in the spotlight as the Good Life Festival is a unique destination experience of national musical acts, gourmet food, fine wine, craft beer and artisan retailers. The festival combined with the great weather of the Valley of the Sun delivers a one-of-a-kind entertainment happening that’s grown a dedicated following of more than 5,000 guests each season. Good Life Festival occurs at Schnepf Farms in its surroundings of orchards, pumpkin patches, open fields and blue skies. For more information, visit TheGoodLifeFest.com.
