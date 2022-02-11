Xavier Foley_ Double Bass.jpg

This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, Jan. 17-27! We hope to see you Around Town, Jan. 11–17!

Grease2.JPG

THROUGH FEBRUARY 13 

Grease 

Fountain Hills Theater 

https://fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661 

FEBRUARY 9-13 

Pip & Squeek Go to the Show 

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater 

https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/; 602.262.2050 

Ballet Arizona

13_Act III wings BARRELL IOVINO

FEBRUARY 10-13 

Romeo & Juliet 

Symphony Hall 

www.balletaz.org; 602.381.1096 

FEBRUARY 10-27 

Women in Jeopardy! 

Herberger Theater 

www.arizonatheatre.org 

FEBRUARY 11-12 

Adult Puppet Slam 

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater 

https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/; 602.262.2050 

FEBRUARY 12 

Concours in the Hills 

Fountain Park 

www.concoursinthehills.org 

DrumlineLive_021222.jpeg

FEBRUARY 12 

Drumline Live! 

Chandler Center for the Arts 

www.chandlerarts.org 

unnamed (1).jpg

FEBRUARY 12 - SEPT. 4 

Beverly McIver: Full Circle 

SMoCA 

www.SMoCA.org 

FEBRUARY 13 

Friends and Colleagues 

The Vista Center for the Arts 

www.westvalleysymphony.org 

FEBRUARY 16-20 

PPA Foot Solutions Arizona Grand Slam

Legacy Sports USA 

www.ppatour.com 

FEBRUARY 17-18 

Baby Shark Live! 2022 Splash Tour 

Mesa Arts Center 

www.babysharklive.com 

FEBRUARY 17-27 

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show 

Westworld 

www.scottsdaleshow.com 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you