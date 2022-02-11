This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, Jan. 17-27! We hope to see you Around Town, Jan. 11–17!
THROUGH FEBRUARY 13
Grease
Fountain Hills Theater
https://fhtaz.org; 480.837.9661
FEBRUARY 9-13
Pip & Squeek Go to the Show
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater
https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/; 602.262.2050
FEBRUARY 10-13
Romeo & Juliet
Symphony Hall
www.balletaz.org; 602.381.1096
FEBRUARY 10-27
Women in Jeopardy!
Herberger Theater
FEBRUARY 11-12
Adult Puppet Slam
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater
https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/; 602.262.2050
FEBRUARY 12
Concours in the Hills
Fountain Park
FEBRUARY 12
Drumline Live!
Chandler Center for the Arts
FEBRUARY 12 - SEPT. 4
Beverly McIver: Full Circle
SMoCA
FEBRUARY 13
Friends and Colleagues
The Vista Center for the Arts
FEBRUARY 16-20
PPA Foot Solutions Arizona Grand Slam
Legacy Sports USA
FEBRUARY 17-18
Baby Shark Live! 2022 Splash Tour
Mesa Arts Center
FEBRUARY 17-27
Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show
Westworld
