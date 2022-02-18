This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including Zuzu African Acrobats, Feb. 18-20! We hope to see you Around Town, Jan. 18-24!

FEBRUARY 4-20 

A Soldier’s Play 

Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center 

www.blacktheatretroupe.org 

FEBRUARY 10-27 

Women in Jeopardy! 

Herberger Theater 

www.arizonatheatre.org 

unnamed (1).jpg

FEBRUARY 12 - SEPT. 4 

Beverly McIver: Full Circle 

SMoCA 

www.SMoCA.org 

FEBRUARY 16-20 

PPA Foot Solutions Arizona Grand Slam

Legacy Sports USA 

www.ppatour.com 

FEBRUARY 17-18 

Baby Shark Live! 2022 Splash Tour 

Mesa Arts Center 

www.babysharklive.com 

FEBRUARY 17-27 

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show 

Westworld 

www.scottsdaleshow.com 

Zuzu.JPG

FEBRUARY 18-20 

Zuzu African Acrobats 

The Madison Center for the Arts 

www.themadison.org/zuzu-2022; 602.664.7777 

FEB 18-27 

The Monkey and The Pirate 

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater 

https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com; 602.262.2050 

FEBRUARY 19-27 

Sedona International Film Festival 

Mary D.Fisher Theatre, Sedona Performing Arts Center at Sedona Red Rock High School, and Harkins Theatres Sedona 6 

www.sedonafilmfestival.com

BalletTrockaderos_021322_photo-credit-Sascha_Vaughan.jpg

FEBRUARY 20 

Les Ballet Trockadero de Monte Carlo 

Chandler Center for the Arts 

www.chandlerarts.org 

FEBRUARY 21 

The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers Chorus 

Chandler Center for the Arts 

www.chandlerarts.org 

