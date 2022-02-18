This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including Zuzu African Acrobats, Feb. 18-20! We hope to see you Around Town, Jan. 18-24!
FEBRUARY 4-20
A Soldier’s Play
Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center
FEBRUARY 10-27
Women in Jeopardy!
Herberger Theater
FEBRUARY 12 - SEPT. 4
Beverly McIver: Full Circle
SMoCA
FEBRUARY 16-20
PPA Foot Solutions Arizona Grand Slam
Legacy Sports USA
FEBRUARY 17-18
Baby Shark Live! 2022 Splash Tour
Mesa Arts Center
FEBRUARY 17-27
Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show
Westworld
FEBRUARY 18-20
Zuzu African Acrobats
The Madison Center for the Arts
www.themadison.org/zuzu-2022; 602.664.7777
FEB 18-27
The Monkey and The Pirate
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater
https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com; 602.262.2050
FEBRUARY 19-27
Sedona International Film Festival
Mary D.Fisher Theatre, Sedona Performing Arts Center at Sedona Red Rock High School, and Harkins Theatres Sedona 6
FEBRUARY 20
Les Ballet Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Chandler Center for the Arts
FEBRUARY 21
The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers Chorus
Chandler Center for the Arts
