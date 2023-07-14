National Ice Cream Day is July 16, but some things are worth celebrating every day. In fact, there’s hardly a better time to indulge a sweet tooth than during Arizona’s sweltering summers.
When doing just about anything outside becomes unbearable, at least you can sit back and enjoy America’s favorite summer treat, ice cream.
The Valley is full of local ice cream shops who go above and beyond when it comes to your traditional ice cream cone and flavors. Make it a goal this summer to hit each of these spots and rate your favorites.
Dessert in Desert
18511 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
At Dessert in Desert you get to create your own soft serve ice cream. Choose from either a fish cone (homemade taiyaki) waffle cone or cup to fill with your favorite flavor and toppings. As you can guess from their name, there’s more than just ice cream to enjoy. You can order everything from parfaits to homemade cotton cheesecake, snowmilk flaked ice, shakes and other beverages, egg waffles with ice cream and more.
Fatty Daddy’s
1608 N. Miller Road, Scottsdale and 888 N. First Ave., Phoenix
Fatty Daddy’s wasn’t started as a grand business plan, it was simply started over the joy of ice cream. Partnering with a local creamery, they create their own ice cream mix. They have dozens of gelato, sorbet and ice cream flavors, toppings, drinks, pastries and macarons to try.
Their best seller is their signature Fatty Daddy’s Cookie Cup. What’s that? A scoop of gelato, sorbet or ice cream topped with a macaroon and toasted marshmallow.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
Locations in Scottsdale, Peoria, Gilbert and Surprise
With locations across the U.S. and over 100 flavors, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream has been recognized as the number one ice cream in the world. Since opening their doors in 1945, Handel’s has continued to expand, each store making their ice cream fresh daily with only the best ingredients.
Offering everything from cones and dishes to handel pops, hurricanes, shakes, ice cream sandwiches and more, there’s something for everyone at Handel’s.
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice
Locations in Gilbert, Chandler and Queen Creek
At Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, they’ve been following their motto of “living life to the coolest,” since opening in 1996. With a wide variety of flavors from the “everyday to the exquisite and the eccentric,” there’s so much to try. Their specialty is the Gelati, a cup with layers of Italian ice and soft ice cream.
Luna Gelateria
8977 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale and 705 N. First St., Phoenix
This gelato shop is an addition to Pomo Pizzeria, an authentic pizza and pasta restaurant run by an Italian family in the Valley. You can physically see the freshness of their gelato as it churns in their machine right at the counter.
There’s dozens of flavors to choose from but their signature flavor, the Luna, is a delicious mixture of chocolate, caramel and pistachios. Luna Gelateria’s “authentic gelato in the heart of Arizona,” is a must to add to your places to hit this summer.
Novel Ice Cream
1028 Grand Ave., Phoenix and 40 N. Macdonald St., Mesa
Here you get two desserts in one, a warm donut bun or waffle filled with handcrafted, artisan ice cream. With a list of staple flavors including bourbon caramel toffee crunch, chocolate, Madagascar vanilla, Straight Up Strawberry, butter pecan, honey lavender, Cookie Monster and Fat Elvis they also have a rotating list of flavors. Keep your eyes out for them when they have their Hangry Honey Bee, Oatmeal Cream Pie, Citrus Animal Cookie and Snickerdoodle Cupcake.
Another unique twist they add to their dessert? Their waffle cones come with candy eyes!
Papa Ed’s Ice Cream
7146 N. 58th Ave., Glendale (in the garden area behind Packer Family Photography)
Papa Ed’s Ice Cream is a 1951 garage turned old fashioned ice cream parlor. Enjoy your sweet treat surrounded by the peaceful beauty of nature in their garden.
Not only have they been voted Best Ice Cream of Glendale for three consecutive years, but since opening in 2008 they’ve supported agencies from the Glendale Fire Department Crisis Response Team to Citizens Police Academy Alumni of Glendale, Arizona Search Dogs and more. Additionally, all the money from their tip jar goes out to nonprofits across the community.
Sugar Bowl
4005 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Operating since 1958, the Sugar Bowl is a designated Founding Business of Scottsdale, earning its spot on the Scottsdale’s Historic Preservation Register. Stepping inside of Sugar Bowl is like stepping back in time. With their authentic 1950’s soda fountain seats, they’ve created this nostalgic space where you can “relive those memories of lazy days enjoying ice cream with friends.”
Enjoy one of their soups, sandwiches or salads before ending your meal with an ice cream cone, sundae or float while living in the history of what Scottsdale once was.
Sweet Republic
Locations in Scottsdale, Phoenix and Tempe
With three locations across the Valley, Sweet Republic combines unique ice cream flavors inspired by the owners’ worldwide travels with all-natural ingredients. The milk and cream used to create their artisan ice cream comes from independent Arizona dairy farms.
Homemade and with only the highest quality ingredients, their desserts are free of artificial flavors, colors, preservatives and hydrogenated oils. Another huge part of their shop is their eco-friendly design. You never know what you’ll find at Sweet Republic. Making all of their ice cream in small batches, the selections regularly change, but you can always trust that there will be over 20 flavors, both unique and classic, of ice cream and sorbet daily.
Twisted Sugar
Locations in Phoenix, Peoria, Gilbert and Queen Creek
Twisted Sugar has just about everything. It’s your one stop shop for all things sweet! They have everything from all their different cookies to flavored soda, water, energy drinks, twisters (ice cream base blended drinks) and ice cream. Whatever your sweet tooth is craving, Twisted Sugar is bound to have it.
Winters Quarters Water N Ice
19011 E. San Tan Blvd., Queen Creek
This little hidden gem serves “Queen Creek's best thrifty ice cream.” This old fashioned themed water and ice store offers over 20 flavors of ice cream, snow cones, snacks and other candies. They also have their new hot menu that features hot dogs, BBQ and pretzels.
It’s not just a stop in place for ice cream, they have games too to keep the whole family entertained for hours. Battle it out over some of your favorite board games, play a round of shuffleboard or see who has the best shot at their shooting gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.