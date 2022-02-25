This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including Fountain Hills Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts, Feb. 25-27! We hope to see you Around Town, Jan. 25 - Mar. 3!

FEBRUARY 10-27 

Women in Jeopardy! 

Herberger Theater 

www.arizonatheatre.org 

FEBRUARY 17-27 

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show 

Westworld 

www.scottsdaleshow.com 

FEB 18-27 

The Monkey and The Pirate 

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater 

https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com; 602.262.2050 

FEBRUARY 19-27 

Sedona International Film Festival 

Mary D.Fisher Theatre, Sedona Performing Arts Center at Sedona Red Rock High School, and Harkins Theatres Sedona 6 

www.sedonafilmfestival.com

FEBRUARY 25-27 

Fountain Hills Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts 

Avenue of the Fountains and Saguaro Boulevard 

www.fhchamber.com; 480.837.1654 

TheGreatestLoveOfAll_022622.jpg

FEBRUARY 26 

The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston Starring Belinda Davis 

Chandler Center for the Arts 

www.chandlerarts.org 

image009.jpg

FEBRUARY 26 

Evening With 

Mesa Arts Center 

www.mesaartscenter.com 

FEBRUARY 26 

Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Festival 

Dr. AJ Chandler Park 

www.forty8live.com 

FEBRUARY 26-27 

The Arizona Wine Garden Party 

Singh Meadows 

festivals@willcoxwinecountry.org; 480.516.8848 

unnamed (1).jpg

FEBRUARY 12 - SEPT. 4 

Beverly McIver: Full Circle 

SMoCA 

www.SMoCA.org 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you