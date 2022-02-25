This Friday, we are bringing you a week’s worth (and beyond) of Things to Do, including Fountain Hills Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts, Feb. 25-27! We hope to see you Around Town, Jan. 25 - Mar. 3!
FEBRUARY 10-27
Women in Jeopardy!
Herberger Theater
FEBRUARY 17-27
Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show
Westworld
FEB 18-27
The Monkey and The Pirate
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater
https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com; 602.262.2050
FEBRUARY 19-27
Sedona International Film Festival
Mary D.Fisher Theatre, Sedona Performing Arts Center at Sedona Red Rock High School, and Harkins Theatres Sedona 6
FEBRUARY 25-27
Fountain Hills Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts
Avenue of the Fountains and Saguaro Boulevard
www.fhchamber.com; 480.837.1654
FEBRUARY 26
The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston Starring Belinda Davis
Chandler Center for the Arts
FEBRUARY 26
Evening With
Mesa Arts Center
FEBRUARY 26
Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Festival
Dr. AJ Chandler Park
FEBRUARY 26-27
The Arizona Wine Garden Party
Singh Meadows
festivals@willcoxwinecountry.org; 480.516.8848
FEBRUARY 12 - SEPT. 4
Beverly McIver: Full Circle
SMoCA
