Having the perfect skills ensures you get the salary and job you deserve. Employers are looking for highly skilled employees: you must prove your skills are worthy for your dream job. A degree or diploma is one of the basics in ensuring you’re a qualified candidate.
Already in Arizona, if you wish to pursue a career as a teacher, you need to have a bachelor's degree. This degree will take four years. Despite passing the SB 1159 law, which stipulated that you didn’t need a degree to qualify to teach in Arizona, it turns out you need one.
The criteria that were set out for candidates in SB 1159 are as follows:
The candidate should be enrolled in a bachelor’s degree program with an accredited university or college.
The candidate must complete an approved alternative route if the bachelor’s degree is not in education.
The candidate shouldn’t be permitted to instruct students regularly without the training of certified or full-time teachers.
Having a bachelor's degree is essential to start your career in teaching in Arizona. Even getting a doctorate in higher education for Arizonans has been made simple by various public universities that offer the program online. Having a bachelor's degree doesn’t have to be your limit.
Why Should You Get a Degree in Arizona?
With future jobs requiring that an individual have more than a high school degree, it only makes sense that the future generation invests in higher education. We’ve put together a few reasons to motivate you to get your degree in Arizona.
Education Creates Opportunities
Having an education means having access to quality opportunities. With a certificate or degree, you have access to countless economic opportunities. Education also ensures you have long-term financial stability.
States that have an educated workforce see some economic benefits. They have high-quality employers and employees and lower rates of poverty, unemployment, and welfare dependency.
You’ll Have a Degree With an Excellent Reputation
U.S. degrees have an excellent reputation internationally and locally. As a degree holder, you can compete against some of the best-ranked students from other universities and institutions worldwide. The excellent reputation of U.S. degrees has meant that these universities also attract students worldwide.
Arizona Universities Offer Some of the Best Support Systems
To assist their enrollers, these institutes offer plenty of support to prepare their students. You can find workshops, English language practice courses for international students, training, and orientations. Various funding opportunities have been set up to support the underprivileged among Arizona’s students.
Such opportunities give students a look into fields that seek hard-working and ambitious people.
You Can Learn in a Flexible Academic Environment
Studying with one of Arizona’s colleges or universities means enjoying the ideal environment with flexible education methods. This also means you have access to a continuous development process in various fields of study. Most institutions can shift their structures and instruction methods to make learning and engaging relevant for you.
You Can Enjoy Cultural Diversity
Like other universities and educational institutions in the US, Arizona's educational institutions host students from different cultures, ethnicities, and religions. Studying is an exciting adventure as you engage and learn from fellow students.
Where Can You Get Your Degree in Arizona?
Arizona has several state and privately owned universities where you can earn your bachelor's degree. Here are a few popular ones:
Arizona State University
University of Arizona
Northern Arizona University
Grand Canyon University
Mesa Community College
Prescott College
Pima Community College
Arizona Western College
Phoenix College
What’s the Plan?
The governor has mentioned that they’re working on having at least 60% of working adults have a college degree or career training by 2030. Only 42% of Arizona adults have a college degree or any form of training beyond high school. This will be done by:
Increasing the budget for education funding.
Improving college readiness by engaging with employers to identify essentials for the current job market.
Addressing any problems in low-income and minority students.
Conclusion
Having a degree isn’t only important for an American citizen or Arizona resident, but it’s essential for the future job market. As the world shifts to a more digital working environment, you need to have some computer knowledge to increase your chances of relevance. The government's efforts in providing and increasing funding in Arizona have also made it easy to get a higher education.
