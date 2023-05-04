As any designer, artist or architect will say, lighting is everything — and it’s a majorly under-appreciated asset when it comes to the exterior of your home.
All it takes is a little lighting to completely transform a space. For instance, throw icicle lights on any house and it’s instantly decorated for Christmas; light up some tiki torches along the driveway and you’ve got yourself a summer party.
That’s just the beginning, though. With a permanent outdoor lighting system from Leading Edge Decorative Lighting, the ways to use outdoor lights are nearly endless. Cofounded by Ryan Amoroso and Mike Genzlinger, Leading Edge Decorative Lighting is changing the game on how exterior lights are used.
“The feedback we get from customers is that they use them more than they initially thought,” Genzlinger said. “I think a lot of people sign up thinking they’re going to replace their Christmas lights and just use them around the holiday, and they see the value in that, but once they get them on and see the versatility of it, they realize there’s never going to be a day that they’re not in use.”
Even when it comes to the holidays, lights are no longer limited to Christmastime. With 30 patterns, 14 different movement settings and 16 million color options, the same lights used for Christmas can be customized to use for Valentine’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day — you name it — without ever having to get out the ladder.
"Switching to permanent Christmas lights from traditional holiday lighting was the best decision I've made,” said Timothy Krauss, a Leading Edge Decorative Lighting customer from Gilbert.
“They look fantastic year-round, and I no longer have to go through the hassle of putting up lights every season. I would highly recommend permanent Christmas lights to anyone looking for an easy and convenient solution for their holiday lighting."
Besides holiday lighting, other uses include accent, security and patio lighting. These features can be used to accent architectural elements of your home, increase safety and wow guests.
“People are impressed by how much they can do with them — how many different patterns, how many colors they can set up,” Amoroso said.
“It's not just an initial reaction, either. It continues to grow on them, because as you start to work within the app and find out exactly how much you can do and what different colors or patterns you can create, I think most people find new excitement in playing with it.”
He added that not everyone is looking for all the colors and movement, instead opting for simple accent lighting. That’s a need Leading Edge Decorative Lighting fulfills as well.
“I recently had permanent accent lighting installed on my property and I couldn't be happier with the result,” said Julianna Galvis, a Queen Creek customer. “Leading Edge did a fantastic job, and the lights look absolutely stunning. It has definitely made my home feel more welcoming.”
For more information about the versatility of Leading Edge Decorative Lighting, visit ledecorativelighting.com.
