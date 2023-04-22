When it comes to ensuring electrical safety in your home, GFCI outlets are a must-have. Ground-fault circuit interrupters, or GFCIs, are specially designed outlets that protect people from dangerous electrical events. While not every home is equipped with GFCI outlets, they can be easily installed by a knowledgeable electrician.
What is a GFCI Outlet?
A GFCI outlet is a type of outlet that protects people from high-voltage shocks caused by ground faults. A ground fault occurs when an electrical path is unintentionally created between a current source and a grounded surface, such as a person.
GFCIs are typically installed in bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchens, garages and outdoor areas of the home. They detect ground faults and stop the flow of electricity, preventing dangerous shocks.
What Benefits Do GFCI Outlets Provide?
The biggest benefit of GFCIs is improved electrical safety in the home. By preventing high-voltage shocks, GFCIs help protect people from electrocution. In fact, the Electrical Safety Foundation International reports that the installation of GFCIs has cut the number of home electrocutions in half.
GFCIs also help prevent electrical fires by stopping prolonged surges in the electrical current. Over time, the insulation of your home's wiring can deteriorate, causing wires to become loose or exposed. This can be dangerous if the wires experience continued surges in the electrical current and spark a fire. GFCIs help prevent this from happening by stopping the flow of electricity.
In addition to enhanced home safety, installing GFCIs in the home can bring your outlets up to modern electrical codes. While it's not required by law to modernize electrical equipment in older homes, doing so is a good idea to enhance safety. Upgrading your older home's electrical outlets with GFCIs can also increase the overall value of your home if you're planning to sell in the future.
Are GFCI Outlets Required in Your Home?
According to the National Electrical Code, all new kitchens, bathrooms, garages, basements, laundry rooms, outdoor areas and other areas of the home must have GFCIs installed. However, it is not required for older homes to upgrade their old outlets with a GFCI. Nonetheless, upgrading your home's electrical outlets with GFCIs is highly recommended. GFCIs can be easily installed by a skilled electrician, and the investment is minimal compared to the benefits they provide.
