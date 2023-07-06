Whether you just finished High School or are looking forward to getting some higher education at any point in life, you might have some thoughts already on what’s better for you when pursuing a career.
What’s not so clear nowadays is whether the best course of action is following a traditional “brick-and-mortar” education or getting a degree remotely. While the jury is on the fence, we’ll dispel some of the most important doubts in this article.
Higher Education in Arizona
The fantastic landscapes of Arizona and vibrant cities like Phoenix offer a thrilling life experience for many. But it’s not all about mesas, sunsets, and heat. Luckily, Arizonans have at their disposal several major centers of study.
The first obvious choice is the University of Arizona. Just in the Tucson Main Campus, you can pursue hundreds of degrees. Other important institutions are Arizona State University, Devry University, Grand Canyon University, and the University of Phoenix.
Whether you want to pursue an EdD degree in Arizona, become an Aerospace Engineer or almost anything else, the state probably has something to offer.
With such a wide range of options, it feels like a no-brainer to enroll in your preferred university and work your way toward a degree. In reality, it’s not so simple.
Some Pros of Traditional Education
When you’re pursuing a career, you want, first and foremost, the best quality for the tuition. While each experience will inevitably differ, traditional universities still have more prestige than their online counterparts. It might be important when applying for a job.
When studying at a physical site, you can participate in classes more naturally. It also feels more comfortable for many to be surrounded by others rather than watching a live stream.
You also get to participate in campus life. This means meeting with peers, studying together, and even throwing parties! The social component is greatly reduced when you study remotely.
What About Online Learning?
Getting an online degree is a very intriguing and new proposal. As with all new things, there’s still some stigma associated with it. Nevertheless, universities offering online degrees are just as demanding as physical ones. What’s more, many programs come from physical universities.
The first obvious advantage is how comfortable it can be. You don’t need to commute or stick to a fixed schedule. You can do it at home and often at your own pace. This is very helpful for people far from any institution or those who are working.
Additionally, tuition fees tend to be lower than on-campus degrees, and you don’t need to factor in travel, lodging, and other expenses.
The main downside is that few career paths are still available entirely as distance education, but their numbers are increasing steadily thanks to student adoption, which is massive.
What Can’t You Do Online?
There are two issues with remote higher education. First, it’s a relatively new field. As such, institutions are still catching up with it, so the offerings aren’t as varied as the traditional ones.
Developing an online career takes considerable time and effort and ensures that the educational quality doesn’t suffer. Besides, some careers, such as those in the IT sphere, fit more naturally in the online realm.
It brings us to the other main issue. Some careers aren’t suited for remote learning. One such example can be the Natural Sciences. You can learn the theory at home, but you also need practical experience. Thus, some offline components are needed.
The best way to know if something is available online is to browse your favorite institution’s website and check.
Online Degrees Are Here to Stay
Some people wonder if getting an online degree is just a fad, and later you’ll be stuck with a worthless title. Fortunately, this is far from the truth.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, there were 8.5 million students enrolled in public colleges for online studies. Another 2.7 million enrolled in private institutions.
Moreover, even if you enroll in a physical university, you may get many online lessons, too. In 2021, about 60% of higher education students took online classes as part of their studies.
Summing Up
Getting an online degree compared to a traditional one is, and will keep being a personal decision. Online education is aimed at making education more accessible to people. Whether you need that accessibility or prefer the traditional college experience is up to you.
That said, pursuing a higher education is always a great idea. Just making this decision puts you on track!
